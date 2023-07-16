  • Home
  • News
  • Odysse EV’s Now Available On Flipkart

Odysse EV’s Now Available On Flipkart

In an effort to expand access and streamline the purchasing process, owning an Odysse EV can now be purchased from the comfort of your home.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Jul-23 11:38 AM IST
Odysse Flipkart.jpg
Highlights
  • Odysse Electric has partnered up with Flipkart to offer customers ease of purchase and pre-booking of the e-scooters.
  • Exclusive deals and discounts will be offered to customers purchasing the e-scooters via Flipkart
  • Customers can now explore and purchase Odysse's lineup of electric bikes and scooters.

Odysse Electric Vehicles, a Mumbai-based EV start-up, has announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce marketplace, to provide customers with the option to pre-book and purchase Odysse's range of innovative electric bikes and scooters from the Flipkart website. The partnership aims to streamline access to electric mobility solutions across India. By leveraging Flipkart's reach and online marketplace experience, Odysse Electric Vehicles aims to offer a consistent and integrated experience across online, mobile, and physical dealerships, making their range easily accessible to customers.

 

Also Read: Indian Army Orders 1,850 Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUVs

 

 


Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles, stated that the partnership with Flipkart is a strategic move to expand their reach and enable broader access to the latest advancements in electric mobility. Through e-commerce, the company aims to empower more individuals to adopt sustainable technology and contribute to a brighter future.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 13,000 Bookings In One Day


 Furthermore, customers will be offered exclusive deals, discounts and attractive financing schemes via the online portal to ease the purchasing process for the Odysse electric two-wheelers. Also, Flipkart’s extensive delivery network and customer support should aid in a smooth ownership experience for buyers. 

Related Articles
Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.12 Lakh
Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.12 Lakh
4 months ago
Odysse V2, V2+ Electric Scooters Launched In India, Prices Start At 75,000
Odysse V2, V2+ Electric Scooters Launched In India, Prices Start At 75,000
1 year ago
Odysse Launches New Low-Speed Electric Scooter E2Go In India
Odysse Launches New Low-Speed Electric Scooter E2Go In India
3 years ago
Mumbai-Based Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mumbai-Based Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
3 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now