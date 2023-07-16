Odysse EV’s Now Available On Flipkart

Odysse Electric Vehicles, a Mumbai-based EV start-up, has announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce marketplace, to provide customers with the option to pre-book and purchase Odysse's range of innovative electric bikes and scooters from the Flipkart website. The partnership aims to streamline access to electric mobility solutions across India. By leveraging Flipkart's reach and online marketplace experience, Odysse Electric Vehicles aims to offer a consistent and integrated experience across online, mobile, and physical dealerships, making their range easily accessible to customers.

Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles, stated that the partnership with Flipkart is a strategic move to expand their reach and enable broader access to the latest advancements in electric mobility. Through e-commerce, the company aims to empower more individuals to adopt sustainable technology and contribute to a brighter future.

Furthermore, customers will be offered exclusive deals, discounts and attractive financing schemes via the online portal to ease the purchasing process for the Odysse electric two-wheelers. Also, Flipkart’s extensive delivery network and customer support should aid in a smooth ownership experience for buyers.