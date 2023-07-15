Indian Army Orders 1,850 Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUVs

Mahindra and Mahindra, recently announced on their Twitter handle that they have secured an order for 1,850 units of their Mahindra Scorpio Classic from the Indian Army. The company had previously received an order for 1,470 units of the SUV earlier this year.

Sold alongside the new Scorpio-N in India, the Scorpio Classic, is an upgraded version of the previous-gen Scorpio. The SUV was launched in India last year bringing with it styling updates to the exterior and interior, new features, and getting an updated diesel engine. The Scorpio Classic is offered with a 130 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine to civilian customers paired with a manual gearbox and only with two-wheel drive.

Ready to reload as the Indian Army orders an additional range of 1850 Scorpio Classics.



We're proud to be able to provide support with this reliable and iconic Indian SUV for our nation's defenders.#MahindraScorpio pic.twitter.com/hyFZ6l4mRO — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) July 12, 2023

The army variant though is expected to get some notable differences including featuring four-wheel drive. The specifications of the diesel engine for the SUVs for the army are not known though they could be powered by the previous-gen diesel engine which came equipped with an optional 4x4 system.

The picture shared by Mahindra also reveals that the army-spec Scorpio Classic gets the styling details of the outgoing model - the one that was replaced by the Scorpio Classic in the Indian market. It gets the older grille design as well as the old Mahindra logo.

Aside from the new Scorpio Classics, the Indian army already offers a variety of 4x4 vehicles. These include the Tata Safari Storme, Tata Xenon, Force Gurkha, and the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.



