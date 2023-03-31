Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.12 Lakh

Odysse Electric has expanded its electric two-wheeler line-up with the launch of its second e-bike, the Vader priced at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi; including FAME II benefits). The company has opened bookings for the electric motorcycle across all dealerships starting March 31 with deliveries to commence from July. The booking amount is set at Rs 999.

Speaking of the motorcycle, the Vader follows the design of a commuter segment motorcycle with a round LED headlamp, a small fly screen and bikini fairing. The suspension set-up too is familiar with a telescopic fork up front and a dual spring-loaded set-up at the rear. The bike sits on 17-inch wheels, front and rear with a 90/90 section tyre up front and a meatier 140/70 section unit at the rear. Odysse says that the Vader also offers up to 14 litres of storage space.

The highlight feature for many though will be the digital instrument display – a 7.0-inch Android unit (non-touchscreen) offering access to a variety of features such as Google maps, call notifications, as well as displaying the music being played aside from sharing general motorcycle-related information. The display is controlled via the dedicated Odysse EV app that also provides access to additional connected vehicle services such as bike locating, geo-fencing, battery alerts and more.

The motorcycle’s EV powertrain comprises of a 4.5 kW (peak power) hub-mounted electric motor drawing power from an IP67-rated 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor develops up to 170 Nm of torque and is powerful enough to take the bike to a top speed of 85 kmph. Riders have three ride modes to choose from – Eco, Drive and Sport. Eco maximises range to a claimed 125 km with Drive and Sport reducing this to 105 km and 90 km respectively. The battery pack can be charged to 100 per cent in about 4 hours.

Stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends – 240mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear. The bike features a combi-braking system as well as regenerative braking.

The Vader has a kerb weight of 128 kg and can carry up to 150 kg.