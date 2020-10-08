Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

The advent of electric mobility has seen a rise in homegrown electric two-wheeler players and the latest to join this list is the Mumbai-based Odysee Electric Vehicles. The company had originally commenced operations on March 15, 2020, but had to halt business due to the subsequent nationwide lockdown. However, the firm is now all set to enter the market with a host of electric scooters and bikes, and opened its new dealership in Mumbai recently, expanding presence across the country. Here's what Odysee Electric Vehicles has to offer.

Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysee Electric Vehicles with the Hawk+ e-scooter

Commenting on the venture, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles said, "India is transitioning towards clean mobility and with PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local', Odysse is playing a significant role in bolstering this with local suppliers in India. With Odysse, we want to bring about a change in how people commute and our range of electric scooters and bikes suit all type of riders, from young to old, youthful trendy buyers and comfort seekers to busy business riders."

Odysee EVs is offering a range of electric scooters that includes the Racer Hawk range. Prices for the e-scooters starts from ₹ 59,500, going up to ₹ 98,500. There's also the Evoqis electric motorcycle that's priced at ₹ 1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Odysee Racer gets a 1.2 kW electric motor with 27 Nm of peak torque on offer. The scooter offers a top speed of 45 kmph while the range stands at 70 km on a single charge.

The Odysee Hawk, on the other hand, gets a 1.8 kW electric motor with 44 Nm. The e-scooter offers a range of 70 km on a single charge, while the more expensive Hawk+ promises 170 km on a single charge. The Hawk+ also manages differentiate itself with features like Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable levers, music system, and cruise control, a first for a mass market scooter in India. Lastly, the Odysee Evoqis electric bike gets a 3 kW electric motor with a top speed of 80 kmph and is powered by a lithium-ion battery.

Odysee currently has three offerings on sale - Racer series, Evoqis and the Hawk range

The start-up began making electric three-wheelers in 2017 and it was only in 2020 that the firm, headlined by Nemin Vora, CEO, ventured in the electric two-wheelers business. Odysee says that the offerings are locally assembled at its manufacturing facility in Gujarat with components imported in India. The company has not shared where the parts are exactly sourced from but did say they were reworked to meet the requirements for our roads. The battery pack though is sourced from Indian vendors and reworked to meet the requirement of the Odysee electric two-wheelers. The e-scooters use portable batteries, which the company says takes about 3.5-4 hours to fully charge, depending on the model.

Odysee currently has five dealerships operational including the latest one in Mumbai. The start-up plans to have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and have presence in 21 cities by the end of next year. The brand will open its second dealership in Mumbai next month along with a showroom in Sholapur, Maharashtra.

