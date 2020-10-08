New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-based Oysee Electric Vehicles is the newest player in the electric mobility business and here's what the company has to offer.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Odysee Evoqis electric bike is priced at Rs. 1.5 lakh and has a top speed of 80 kmph

Highlights

  • Odysee Electric Vehicles is based in Mumbai and has 5 dealerships
  • Odysee has 3 electric offerings - Racer, Hawk and the Evoqis bike
  • The start-up plans to expand to 15 dealerships by March 2021

The advent of electric mobility has seen a rise in homegrown electric two-wheeler players and the latest to join this list is the Mumbai-based Odysee Electric Vehicles. The company had originally commenced operations on March 15, 2020, but had to halt business due to the subsequent nationwide lockdown. However, the firm is now all set to enter the market with a host of electric scooters and bikes, and opened its new dealership in Mumbai recently, expanding presence across the country. Here's what Odysee Electric Vehicles has to offer.

Also Read: Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India

07ao0rjk

Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysee Electric Vehicles with the Hawk+ e-scooter

Commenting on the venture, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles said, "India is transitioning towards clean mobility and with PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local', Odysse is playing a significant role in bolstering this with local suppliers in India. With Odysse, we want to bring about a change in how people commute and our range of electric scooters and bikes suit all type of riders, from young to old, youthful trendy buyers and comfort seekers to busy business riders."

Odysee EVs is offering a range of electric scooters that includes the Racer Hawk range. Prices for the e-scooters starts from ₹ 59,500, going up to ₹ 98,500. There's also the Evoqis electric motorcycle that's priced at ₹ 1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Odysee Racer gets a 1.2 kW electric motor with 27 Nm of peak torque on offer. The scooter offers a top speed of 45 kmph while the range stands at 70 km on a single charge.

The Odysee Hawk, on the other hand, gets a 1.8 kW electric motor with 44 Nm. The e-scooter offers a range of 70 km on a single charge, while the more expensive Hawk+ promises 170 km on a single charge. The Hawk+ also manages differentiate itself with features like Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable levers, music system, and cruise control, a first for a mass market scooter in India. Lastly, the Odysee Evoqis electric bike gets a 3 kW electric motor with a top speed of 80 kmph and is powered by a lithium-ion battery.

oe291a8s

Odysee currently has three offerings on sale - Racer series, Evoqis and the Hawk range

The start-up began making electric three-wheelers in 2017 and it was only in 2020 that the firm, headlined by Nemin Vora, CEO, ventured in the electric two-wheelers business. Odysee says that the offerings are locally assembled at its manufacturing facility in Gujarat with components imported in India. The company has not shared where the parts are exactly sourced from but did say they were reworked to meet the requirements for our roads. The battery pack though is sourced from Indian vendors and reworked to meet the requirement of the Odysee electric two-wheelers. The e-scooters use portable batteries, which the company says takes about 3.5-4 hours to fully charge, depending on the model.

Also Read: Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover

0 Comments

Odysee currently has five dealerships operational including the latest one in Mumbai. The start-up plans to have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and have presence in 21 cities by the end of next year. The brand will open its second dealership in Mumbai next month along with a showroom in Sholapur, Maharashtra.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 

Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

New Car Models

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities