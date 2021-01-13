Odysse Launches New Low-Speed Electric Scooter E2Go In India

Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced the launch of its new low-speed electric scooter E2Go in India. Offered in two variants - E2Go and E2Go Lite, the former comes with a lead-acid battery, the latter is powered by a lithium-ion battery and are priced in India at ₹ 52,999 and ₹ 63,999 (ex-Showroom Ahmedabad) respectively. Both the models, E2Go and E2Go Lite, will be sold in 5 colour options - Azure blue, Scarlet Red, Teal Green, Midnight Black, Matte Black.

Talking about the launch of the E2Go, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Odysse Electric Vehicles said, "The E2Go is targeted towards the urban women and youth market where everyone wants to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry cost without any hassle of registration process or license. We hope our offerings will also contribute towards bringing down the pollution levels in the cities of India."

Being low-speed electric scooters, the new Odysse E2Go range does not need to be registered or require a driving licence to ride them. Both variants of the scooters come with a 250 Watt, 60V BLDC motor electric motor, which is powered by either or 1.26 kWh Lithium-ion battery or a 28 Ah lead-acid battery. The electric scooters come with a top speed of 25 kmph and offer a range of up to 60 km on a single charge. The battery itself could be fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 3.5 to 4 hours.

The new Odysse E2Go electric scooter comes with features like reverse gear function, 3 drive modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry and USB charging. Both come with an anti-theft mechanism. In terms of suspension duties both the E2Go and E2Go Lite come with telescopic front forks and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.

The Lithium batteries are portable and come with a warranty of 3 years and are available at Odysse dealerships. The company currently has nine dealerships across the country, and each outlet is mandated to run a service centre to ensure support to the customers. Odysse plans to have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and have a presence in more than 25 cities by the end of this year.

