Odysse Announces Festive Season Discounts Across Its EV Range

The festive season is around and automakers are all-set to cash in the demand by the means of discounts to lure customers. Indian electric two-wheeler maker- Odysse has announced festive offers across its product range- Hawk, Racer and Evoqis and the offers are available for a limited period of time. Offers are valid on all purchases made between October 28, 2020 and November 15, 2020. Moreover, Odysse has also announced one night free stay worth ₹ 6,000 at Camellia Villas in Lonavala and this voucher is valid till March 2021.

Odysse's Evoqis is one of the few electric motorcycles in India.

Commenting on festive offers, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer- Odysse Electric Vehicles said, "The demand for personal mobility has increased due to the pandemic and customer's need to ensure personal safety. The customers are looking for affordable and safe vehicle options to commute. This has led to a surge in queries and interest in Electric scooters and bikes. On the other side, we are looking at cutting the carbon emission and taking assertive measures which increases during this season. We are delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on our product range to increase the use of electric vehicles."

Odysse is offering assured gift voucher worth ₹ 3,000 with every purchase

Then, Odysse is also giving assured gift voucher worth ₹ 3,000 on every booking. At present, the company has six dealerships across the country and is planning to have 10 new outlets by March 2021 which will increase its presence in 25 cities by the end of next year. The company has also said that it is following safety protocols at all existing dealerships as prescribed by national and local authorities.

