Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers

We list down a few offers that you can get on purchase of a new two-wheeler this festive season

With Diwali 2020 nearing, two-wheeler manufacturers have already started seeing an uptick in sales. For example, Hero saw the highest ever monthly sales, in October 2020, with over 8.06 lakh units sold. And other two-wheeler manufacturers saw good sales as well. Apart from the pent-up demand and the need for personal mobility, many two-wheeler manufacturers are offering attractive discounts and schemes on their model line-up. We list out some of the best offers and discounts that manufacturers are offering on their range. Take a look!

Hero MotoCorp

(Hero is offering discounts of up to ₹ 7,000 on the Xtreme 160R)

Hero MotoCorp is looking to boost the sales of the Xtreme 160R during the festive season and the company has introduces a few schemes and offers in a bid to do so. To begin with, there is a corporate discount of up to ₹ 2,000 on the motorcycle along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 3,000 and a loyalty bonus of ₹ 2,000. So, one can straightway save up to ₹ 9,000 here. Similarly, in case a customer uses an ICICI credit/debit card, he/she can avail of a cashback of up to ₹ 5,000. And if you want to make the payment for the motorcycle via PayTM, you stand a chance to get a cashback of ₹ 7,500. Similarly, Hero is also offering low interest rate of 6.99 per cent and EMI schemes starting as low as ₹ 4,999 for its BS6 model range. All Hero motorcycles up to displacement of 125 cc get maximum cash benefits of ₹ 4,100. Purchase of Hero scooters can get you maximum cash benefits of up to ₹ 6,100.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

(Honda is offering savings of up to ₹ 43,000 on the purchase of a new H'Ness CB350)

Honda is offering savings of up to ₹ 43,000 on the purchase of the new Honda H'Ness CB350. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank and will offer 100 per cent finance on the on-road price of the motorcycle. The rate of interest is 5.6 per cent, which is nearly half of the prevailing interest rates on two-wheeler finance. Choosing this finance scheme will lead to overall savings of up to ₹ 43,000. Customers can also opt for EMIs starting at ₹ 4,999. The company also rolled out what it calls the 'Honda Super 6' offer to attract customers in the current festive season to ring in more sales of its range of two-wheelers. The Honda Super 6 festive season offer is a bouquet of six different offers with savings going up to ₹ 11,000, which includes low rate of interest on finance schemes, as well as 50 per cent discount on EMIs for the first three months.

TVS Motor Company

(TVS has a number of offers and discounts running on its entire scooter line-up)

TVS Motor Company has introduced offers on its complete scooter line-up which include the Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest 110 and the flagship NTorq 125. Customers can get a cashback of up to ₹ 4,500 if they make the payment for these scooters via PayTM. Plus, the company has reduced the down payment to ₹ 10,999. Additionally, TVS is also offering affordable EMI schemes on its scooters. The EMIs for the Jupiter start from ₹ 2,222 and ₹ 1,666 for the Scooty Zest and the Scooty Pep Plus. Customers can also avail 100 per cent finance on Scooty Zest 110 and the Scooty Pep Plus. And customers who have debit cards and credit cards from ICICI or Bank Of Baroda, they can avail a cashback of 5 per cent on select cards.

Okinawa

(One winner from the lucky draw will get an Okinawa R30 electric scooter)

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced festive season offers on its range of electric two-wheelers in India. Okinawa has announced a lucky draw amongst customers of Okinawa scooters and 10 buyers will be selected under the lucky draw who will get gifts, with the first lucky winner getting a chance to take home the Okinawa R30 slow speed scooter. The offer will be valid till November 15, 2020. Winners of the lucky draw will be announced on November 30, 2020. Okinawa has also announced assured gifts with every booking of an Okinawa electric two-wheeler. Buyers will also get a gift voucher worth ₹ 6,000 on their online and offline bookings.

