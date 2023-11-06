Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces Festive Season Offers

Mumbai-based Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced a festive offer to make electric mobility accessible to all. This exciting promotion features a flat discount of Rs. 7,500 on their entire range of electric scooters and bikes during the festive season.

The offer includes a substantial cash discount of Rs. 5,000, along with a bundle of accessories valued at Rs. 2,500, provided at no additional cost. The accessories offered add up to the usability and style of the vehicle. Interested buyers can opt-in for these deals at the nearest dealership or at Flipkart, offering discounts up to Rs. 20,000.

Moreover, in a conversation with carandbike back in March 2023, Odysse Electric, CEO Nemin Vora shared his plans to expand the portfolio along with a growth in dealerships across the country. The company currently has around 65 dealerships across the country, with plans to expand this number to 150 by the end of 2023.



Adding up to their electric vehicle lineup, Odysse also introduced an E2GO Graphene variant with a range of up to 100 km priced at Rs. 63,650 in October 2023. The models offer 3-speed modes, anti-theft lock, disc brakes, Reverse gear system, Dual rear suspension, keyless entry, music system and Bluetooth connectivity.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal