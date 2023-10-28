Login

FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry

Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Oct-23 02:15 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) has returned Rs 124.90 crore to MHI, including Rs 15 crore as interest.
  • GEM is presently not eligible for subsidies under the FAME-II scheme.
  • Prices of Greaves’ e-scooters shot up drastically following withdrawal of government support.

Having initially contested the government’s allegations of fraudulent claiming of incentives under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL) has now returned the subsidies it received, to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). The total amount refunded is a little over Rs 124.90 crore, which includes a little more than Rs 15 crore as interest on the main amount claimed as subsidy. This follows Revolt Motors’ decision to return Rs 50.02 crore to the ministry, as it, too, was under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of funds under the FAME-II scheme, along with Greaves Electric Mobility and five other electric two-wheeler firms – Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Amo Mobility, Benling India and Lohia Auto.

 

Also Read: Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme

 

‘In light of our commitment to consumer interests, to avoid protracted litigation, and without admitting to any of the allegations, contentions, or statements made in the notice, GEMPL, on October 27, 2023, has offered to amicably resolve and bring closure to the matter. Accordingly, GEMPL refunded to MHI the entire incentive claim of Rs 124 crore appx, along with the accrued interest, and without prejudice to our legal rights’, read a statement from Greaves Electric Mobility. The company added it is awaiting ‘confirmation from MHI for taking the necessary steps to withdraw the show cause notice’, as it is hopeful of being eligible for government incentives once again.

 

The price of the Ampere Primus rose to nearly Rs 1.50 lakh following the withdrawal of FAME-II subsidies for Greaves.

 

A notice served by the heavy industries ministry on May 25 said Greaves Electric Mobility had allegedly violated phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines, and sought to reclaim incentives to the tune of Rs 124 crore (plus interest) claimed by Greaves Electric Mobility under the FAME-II scheme. Manufacturers claiming subsidies were required to provide a minimum of 50 per cent domestic value addition under the PMP guidelines, but it was alleged that some companies continued to import and use China-made components in a flagrant violation of the rules.

 

Also Read: Ampere Primus E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 39,100; Now Costs Rs 1.49 Lakh

 

For long, Greaves Electric Mobility’s stance was that it had conducted no wrongdoing, and said it had provided a ‘detailed representation’ to show it had sourced required components from local suppliers. However, the government delisted Greaves, along with six other firms facing scrutiny for alleged subsidy misappropriation, from the FAME-II portal, effectively disqualifying the company from the scheme altogether. As a result, prices of its electric scooters – retailed under the Ampere sub-brand – shot up by as much as Rs 39,100, making them significantly pricier. Sales of Greaves’ e-scooters have slowed considerably since then, and less than 4,000 Greaves scooters have been sold so far in October, according to the latest registration data. 

 

While it remains unclear if the company will be permanently barred from the FAME-II programme, if Greaves is reinstated into the FAME-II scheme, it will lead to a reduction in the prices of its two- and three-wheeler models by a considerable margin, which could provide its business a much-needed shot in the arm.

# Greaves Electric Mobility# Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd# GEM# GEMPL# FAME II Scheme# FAME 2 Subsidy# FAME II# MHI# Heavy Industries Ministry# Ampere Electric Vehicles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Ampere Models

Ampere Magnus
Ampere Magnus

₹ 1.05 Lakh

Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus

₹ 1.46 Lakh

Ampere Zeal Ex
Ampere Zeal Ex

₹ 96,690

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
MotoGP Qualifying: Jorge Martin Destroys Lap Record And Takes Fourth Pole Of The Season In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-16061 second ago

Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position

Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-9521 second ago

Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like

BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7781 second ago

It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network

Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3482 second ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Toyota Yaris Is Now Available On Government e Marketplace
Toyota Yaris Is Now Available On Government e Marketplace
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the availability of the Yaris compact sedan on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The online portal is a dedicated digital market for online procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs). The Toyota Yaris will be offered on the portal in the J Grade from June onwards and marks the Japanese automaker's return to GeM that was launched in 2016. The GeM portal lists the Toyota Yaris J at Rs. 9.12 lakh, which is substantially lower than the asking price of Rs. 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Govt Considering Legal Options For Recovery Of FAME-II Subsidies From Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturers
Govt Considering Legal Options For Recovery Of FAME-II Subsidies From Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Government is seeking Rs 469 crore from seven electric two-wheeler companies over subsidies claimed under FAME-II while not meeting requirements.

Greaves Electric Mobility Serves Notice To SMEV In Bid To Distance Itself From EV Lobby
Greaves Electric Mobility Serves Notice To SMEV In Bid To Distance Itself From EV Lobby
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 month ago

In a letter dated August 30, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) has urged the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles to expressly clarify that GEM is not a part of the EV lobby.

Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme
Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Six brands under investigation for FAME-II violations have been granted a few more weeks' time to return amounts claimed as subsidy.

India To Reopen Bids for Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing PLI Scheme
India To Reopen Bids for Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing PLI Scheme
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Indian Government is set to re-open bidding for the remaining 20 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cells manufacturing capacity.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved