Ampere Primus E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 39,100; Now Costs Rs 1.49 Lakh

Facing potential de-registration from the FAME-II subsidy scheme altogether, Greaves Electric Mobility has now announced a price hike for its Ampere range of electric scooters. The firm, which currently retails three high-speed models, has confirmed a price increase ranging from Rs 20,900 to Rs 39,100 for the Ampere Zeal EX, Magnus EX and Primus e-scooters. This comes at a time when Greaves has been served a notice by the heavy industries ministry, asking it to return subsidies claimed under the FAME-II scheme for allegedly violating guidelines of the scheme, and proposing to disqualify the firm from the scheme for said violations.

The entry-level Zeal EX, which was previously priced at Rs 75,000, sees a price increase of Rs 20,900, and now costs Rs 95,900. Following it is the Magnus EX, which, previously priced at Rs 83,900, now costs Rs 1.05 lakh – an increase of Rs 21,000. Lastly, the Ampere Primus – the new flagship in the Ampere portfolio – was originally priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, but will now cost Rs 1.49 lakh. This makes it Rs 39,100 more expensive than before, and pushes it precariously close to premium e-scooters such as the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.

Both the Zeal EX (left) as well as the Magnus EX are now pricier by up to Rs 21,000.

Greaves’ price hike announcement coincides with other electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Matter and TVS being forced to hike prices due to a reduction in FAME-II subsidies. Ampere's Zeal EX and Magnus EX were previously eligible for a total subsidy of Rs 34,500, but the heavy industries ministry recently capped incentives to 15 per cent of a vehicle's cost and lowered the subsidy to Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity.

On May 26, Greaves Electric Mobility responded to a notice served by the heavy industries ministry on May 25 that said the company had allegedly violated phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines, and sought to reclaim incentives to the tune of Rs 124 crore (plus interest) claimed by Greaves Electric Mobility under the FAME-II scheme.

‘The Board of Directors of Greaves Electric Mobility will be reviewing and analysing the facts regarding the purported notice and the alleged violations for taking appropriate course of action including engaging with the Government to better understand the alleged violations and for a resolution, in accordance with law’, read Greaves Electric Mobility’s statement in response to the ministry’s letter.