Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More

This Diwali, Jawa and Yezdi are offering a free-of-cost extended warranty program for their motorcycles. Customers can now avail an additional four years of extended warranty over the standard warranty available with the motorcycles.

Additionally, the company states that the extension is applicable for four years or 50,000 kms, whichever comes first. One point to note is that this offer is available only for a limited time period on motorcycles delivered until Diwali. Moreover, the brand is also offering attractive EMIs starting with just Rs 1,888.

This offer is applicable across the entire range of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, which include the standard Jawa, 42, Perak and the 42 Bobber, the Yezdi Scrambler, Adventure and Roadster.

Jawa had recently unveiled upgraded versions of the Jawa 42 and the Roadster. Prices for the Jawa 42 range start at Rs 1.89 lakh, while the Yezdi Roaster range begins at Rs 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

While the updates on the Jawa 42 are hardly noticeable, significant changes have been made to the Roadster. Changes include repositioning the footpegs forward and raising the handlebar. Additionally, the Roadster features cosmetic enhancements such as a sportier knee recess, newly designed alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, bar-end mirrors, updated handlebar grips, and a Raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust.