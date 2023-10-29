Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
29-Oct-23 02:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Offer is for a limited time period until Diwali
- Four years of additional extended warranty is being offered
- Applicable across the entire range of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles
This Diwali, Jawa and Yezdi are offering a free-of-cost extended warranty program for their motorcycles. Customers can now avail an additional four years of extended warranty over the standard warranty available with the motorcycles.
Also Read: Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
Additionally, the company states that the extension is applicable for four years or 50,000 kms, whichever comes first. One point to note is that this offer is available only for a limited time period on motorcycles delivered until Diwali. Moreover, the brand is also offering attractive EMIs starting with just Rs 1,888.
This offer is applicable across the entire range of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, which include the standard Jawa, 42, Perak and the 42 Bobber, the Yezdi Scrambler, Adventure and Roadster.
Also Read: 2022 Jawa 42 Bobber Review: Affordable & Gorgeous, But Is It Practical?
Jawa had recently unveiled upgraded versions of the Jawa 42 and the Roadster. Prices for the Jawa 42 range start at Rs 1.89 lakh, while the Yezdi Roaster range begins at Rs 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.
Also Read: Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes
While the updates on the Jawa 42 are hardly noticeable, significant changes have been made to the Roadster. Changes include repositioning the footpegs forward and raising the handlebar. Additionally, the Roadster features cosmetic enhancements such as a sportier knee recess, newly designed alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish, bar-end mirrors, updated handlebar grips, and a Raven texture finish on the engine and exhaust.
