Login

Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters

These benefits will be available until November 15
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

27-Oct-23 11:54 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather Energy is offering up to Rs. 40,000 exchange value for petrol scooters.
  • Customers can avail a festive benefit of up to Rs. 5,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 1,500, and a credit card EMI cashback of up to Rs. 6,000.
  • Ather Energy's special 24-month EMI scheme with a low-interest rate of 5.99 per cent allows consumers to save up to Rs. 12,000 on interest costs.

Ather Energy has unveiled a range of festive season benefits and offers on its electric scooters, the Ather 450S and 450X. The move aims to encourage customers to make the transition from their existing petrol scooters to an electric scooter.

 

Also Read: BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India

The company is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 40,000 for petrol-powered two-wheelers. The company says this exchange value could be used as the down payment for a new Ather scooter.


With the exchange value factored in, in New Delhi (where a state subsidy is also included), the Ather 450S (Core) will cost Rs 72,549 while the Ather 450S (Pro) will cost Rs 80,050. The Ather 450X models, meanwhile, will cost Rs 95,050 for the 2.9 kWh variant and Rs 1.04 lakh for the 3.7 kWh variant, with the same offer. These benefits will be available until November 15.

 

Also Read: Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations

Ather Energy has further introduced additional benefits to boost sales, including a festive discount of up to Rs. 5,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 1,500, and a credit card EMI cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the 450S and 450X. In addition, to increase affordability, Ather has organised a special 24-month EMI scheme. With an interest rate of just 5.99 per cent, according to the company, this scheme enables consumers to save up to Rs. 12,000 on interest costs.
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Ather Energy# Ather# Festive Season Offers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda City
6.8
0
10
2013 Honda City
84,840 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
32,400 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Chinese-made electric sedan achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection

BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India
BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved Ather’s connector as the country’s first-ever combined charging standard for light electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers.

Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH to open its first experience center in Kathmandu by November 2023

Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen

Ather 450S Deliveries Commence
Ather 450S Deliveries Commence
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The pricing of the Ather 450S aligns with the FAME 2 scheme, and customers may further benefit from state-specific electric vehicle policies.

Hero Motocorp And GIC To Invest Rs 900 Crore In Ather Energy
Hero Motocorp And GIC To Invest Rs 900 Crore In Ather Energy
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Hero MotoCorp will contribute Rs 550 crores, which will result in an increase in their ownership stake in Ather which is currently 33.1 per cent. The rest will come from GIC.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved