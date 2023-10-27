Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters

Ather Energy has unveiled a range of festive season benefits and offers on its electric scooters, the Ather 450S and 450X. The move aims to encourage customers to make the transition from their existing petrol scooters to an electric scooter.

The company is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 40,000 for petrol-powered two-wheelers. The company says this exchange value could be used as the down payment for a new Ather scooter.



With the exchange value factored in, in New Delhi (where a state subsidy is also included), the Ather 450S (Core) will cost Rs 72,549 while the Ather 450S (Pro) will cost Rs 80,050. The Ather 450X models, meanwhile, will cost Rs 95,050 for the 2.9 kWh variant and Rs 1.04 lakh for the 3.7 kWh variant, with the same offer. These benefits will be available until November 15.

Ather Energy has further introduced additional benefits to boost sales, including a festive discount of up to Rs. 5,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 1,500, and a credit card EMI cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the 450S and 450X. In addition, to increase affordability, Ather has organised a special 24-month EMI scheme. With an interest rate of just 5.99 per cent, according to the company, this scheme enables consumers to save up to Rs. 12,000 on interest costs.



