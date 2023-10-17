Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
Chennai-based electric vehicle startup Raptee has recently announced the appointment of C Suresh as the Head of Operations. Suresh's role will primarily focus on overseeing manufacturing, quality assurance, sourcing, and the supply chain for Raptee. He will be responsible for the setting up of a new manufacturing plant and the implementation of processes to meet the expected demand for Raptee motorcycles.
Suresh brings 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and 7 years in the EV sector to this role. His career has encompassed working with auto brands such as TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, Mahindra, Ather, and Ola Electric. Raptee also mentioned that he played a significant part in the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. Moreover, Suresh has been involved in the introduction of more than 13 new two-wheelers, including models like the Ather 450 and Ola S1, in recent years.
In his previous positions, Suresh managed supplier relationships across India and international markets, including Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Europe, overseeing a vast network of over 200 suppliers. His track record in establishing new manufacturing plants at Ather and Ola Future Factory reflects his dedication to innovation, quality, and cutting-edge manufacturing.
Raptee's inaugural motorcycle is expected to make its debut in early 2024, initially available at experience centres in Chennai and Bangalore. The company is focusing on building a range of motorcycles that are technologically advanced, featuring an onboard charger compatible with CCS2 charging stations.
In anticipation of their first motorcycle launch, Raptee has emphasised that their motorcycles will offer features such as Bluetooth connectivity, customizable throttle mapping, and blind-spot detection. Furthermore, Raptee recently secured $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) in funding from the deep-tech venture capital firm Bluehill Capital during a pre-series A funding round and has established a new manufacturing facility in Chennai.
