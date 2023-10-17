Login

Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations

Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Oct-23 04:48 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suresh brings 25 years of experience in the automotive industry to this role
  • Suresh's role will primarily focus on overseeing manufacturing, quality assurance, sourcing, and the supply chain for Raptee
  • Raptee recently secured $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) in funding and has established a new manufacturing facility in Chennai

Chennai-based electric vehicle startup Raptee has recently announced the appointment of C Suresh as the Head of Operations. Suresh's role will primarily focus on overseeing manufacturing, quality assurance, sourcing, and the supply chain for Raptee. He will be responsible for the setting up of a new manufacturing plant and the implementation of processes to meet the expected demand for Raptee motorcycles.

Suresh brings 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and 7 years in the EV sector to this role. His career has encompassed working with auto brands such as TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, Mahindra, Ather, and Ola Electric. Raptee also mentioned that he played a significant part in the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. Moreover, Suresh has been involved in the introduction of more than 13 new two-wheelers, including models like the Ather 450 and Ola S1, in recent years.

 

Also Read: Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital

 

In his previous positions, Suresh managed supplier relationships across India and international markets, including Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Europe, overseeing a vast network of over 200 suppliers. His track record in establishing new manufacturing plants at Ather and Ola Future Factory reflects his dedication to innovation, quality, and cutting-edge manufacturing.

 

Raptee's inaugural motorcycle is expected to make its debut in early 2024, initially available at experience centres in Chennai and Bangalore. The company is focusing on building a range of motorcycles that are technologically advanced, featuring an onboard charger compatible with CCS2 charging stations.

 

Also Read: Uber Appoints Arnab Kumar As Director Of Business Development For India And South Asia

 

In anticipation of their first motorcycle launch, Raptee has emphasised that their motorcycles will offer features such as Bluetooth connectivity, customizable throttle mapping, and blind-spot detection. Furthermore, Raptee recently secured $3 million (approximately Rs 25 crore) in funding from the deep-tech venture capital firm Bluehill Capital during a pre-series A funding round and has established a new manufacturing facility in Chennai.

 

# Raptee EV startup# Raptee EV# Raptee Chennai based# Raptee# C Suresh Raptee

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500
2015 Mahindra XUV500
56,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
63,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500
7.7
0
10
2018 Mahindra XUV500
70,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 27,436/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
7.6
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
72,907 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.75 L
₹ 64,390/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.6
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
70,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki Board Approves Rs 12,841 Crore Valuation For 100 Per Cent Stake In Suzuki Motor Gujarat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17479 second ago

The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.

Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
Sanam Sekhon Is The JK Tyre Drift Challenge's First Champion With A Lexus GS 300
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16192 second ago

Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points

Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15368 second ago

The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge

This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
This Electric Boat Uses The Same Powertrain As The Upcoming Macan EV!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14080 second ago

The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10807 second ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
Ola Electric Introduces ‘Bharat EV Fest’ Ahead Of Festive Season
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7833 second ago

Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.

Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-6878 second ago

Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi

Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
Skoda Reintroduces 10.0-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment In Kushaq And Slavia Style Variants
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5644 second ago

This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3226 second ago

To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.

Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

45 minutes ago

Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.

Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Raptee Appoints C Suresh As Head Of Operations
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved