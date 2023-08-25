Uber Appoints Arnab Kumar As Director Of Business Development For India And South Asia

Uber has named Arnab Kumar as the Director of Business Development for India and South Asia. He has previously held the position of Program Director at NITI Aayog. Arnab's professional background includes creating the India operations for Coinbase and overseeing India's fintech investments and strategic initiatives at Prosus (formerly known as Naspers).

During his time as Program Director at NITI Aayog, Arnab contributed to the development of emerging technology projects such as Aarogya Setu, India's COVID contact tracing app. He has also worked as an investment banker at Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. Arnab holds degrees from the Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and the Indian School of Business Hyderabad and is a CFA charter holder.

Arnab's appointment aligns with Uber's ten years of operation in India, focusing on expanding sustainable mobility choices. Uber collaborates with various stakeholders including EV fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers, and government bodies to drive EV transition in India. Notably, Tata Motors and Uber entered a significant partnership in February 2023, with Tata Motors agreeing to supply 25,000 EVs to Uber's platform.