Uber Introduces EV-Specific 'Green' Ride Hailing Service In India

Ride-hailing service provider, Uber, has announced the launch of its new Uber Green service in India. As the name suggests Uber Green is solely focused on green mobility with the carmaker offering EV-based rides under the new vertical. The service will kick off in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from June 2023. The company also announced multiple partnerships with players in the EV space as it looks to build its fleet of electric vehicles and a support base for charging.

Also read: Uber To Introduce EVs In India In Push To Clean Cars



Uber said that it had partnered with fleet service providers Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd and Moove to onboard electric vehicles into its fleet. The company said that going forward it planned to have a fleet of 25,000 EVs across its top seven cities in the country. The company also announced a strengthening of its partnership with EV start-up Zypp Electric to deploy up to 10,000 electric two-wheelers across India under the Uber Moto category. The two firms are currently partnered to operate electric two-wheeler taxi services in Delhi.

Uber has announced partnerships with Jio-bp and GMR Green for charging infrastructure to support the uptake of EVs in its operations.

On the charging front, Uber India said that it was partnering with Jio-bp and GMR Green Energy to help set up a charging base in India. The company said that the partnership with Jio-bp in India would be an extension of its agreement with bp pulse in global markets. Under the global agreement, Uber Green drivers gain access to bp’s EV charging infrastructure across multiple markets.

Also read: Blusmart Mobility Raises $42 Million To Accelerate EV Fleet Expansion



The ride-hailing firm also revealed that it had partnered with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to allow drivers to avail of loans to procure CNG and all-electric cars for commercial use. Uber said that under an MoU signed by the two entities SIDBI would offer loans of up to a cumulative Rs 1,000 crore.

Uber has said that it plans to turn itself into a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in European and North American markets. Other markets will follow suit as well with the company targeting achieving zero emissions globally by 2040.