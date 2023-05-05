  • Home
  • News
  • Blusmart Mobility Raises $42 Million To Accelerate EV Fleet Expansion

Blusmart Mobility Raises $42 Million To Accelerate EV Fleet Expansion

BluSmart aims to expand its fleet to 10,000 EVs across megacities this year.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-May-23 05:05 PM IST
Blu smart (edited).jpg
Highlights
  • BluSmart Mobility raised $42 million during the funding
  • It aims to expand into megacities
  • Target to increase fleet capacity to 10,000 EVs

Also Read:BluSmart Mobility declared that they have raised $42 million during the latest funding round in April 2023. Over the last few months, they have been rigorously expanding their operation to attain the zero-emission mobility goal. They aim to increase their fleet size from 3,500 EVs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru to 10,000 EVs by FY24 in megacities. 

 

Also Read: Ather Energy To Refund Charger Cost For E-Scooters Purchased Till April 12, 2023

 

The funding round included an equity raise of $37 million and venture debt of $5 million, with around 50% of the round being subscribed by the founders and leadership team, along with existing energy investors. Over the last three quarters, BluSmart has tripled its revenue and they plan to penetrate deeper into megacities by expanding the fleet capacity.

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Variant-Wise Prices Revealed; Deliveries Begin On May 22

 

 

BluSmart co-founder and CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi stated that even though electrification of public transportation is inevitable there are certain challenges to be addressed along the way. BluSmart plans to tackle these challenges with a full-stack approach that includes a born-electric tech stack and complete control over EV charging infrastructure.

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Launch; Variants Explained

 

BluSmart also raised $109 million across the Seed to Series A2 round that comprises equity of $85 million. Another asset leasing received is $150 million backed by Development Financial Institutions like PFC and IREDA, among others.

Related Articles
Indian EV Ride-Hailing Firm BluSmart Close To Raising $250 Million - CEO
Indian EV Ride-Hailing Firm BluSmart Close To Raising $250 Million - CEO
9 months ago
Tata Motors Bags An Order For 10,000 Units Of The XPRES-T EV From BluSmart
Tata Motors Bags An Order For 10,000 Units Of The XPRES-T EV From BluSmart
11 months ago
BP's Venture Capital Arm Looks To India In Clean Mobility Drive
BP's Venture Capital Arm Looks To India In Clean Mobility Drive
1 year ago
Quiklyz Partners With BluSmart To Provide 500 Electric Vehicles On Lease
Quiklyz Partners With BluSmart To Provide 500 Electric Vehicles On Lease
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Skoda
Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
18.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹40,874
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now