BluSmart Opens EV Charging Stations For Public Use

A new BluSmart Charge mobile app will be available for private and fleet EV owners in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru allowing users to access BluSmart's EV charging infrastructure
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BluSmart Charge app will find chargers tailored to vehicle type and recommend relevant charging connectors
  • Users get real-time updates based on the availability and status of the charging stations
  • BluSmart recently inaugurated its 50th EV charging hub in the country

Electric mobility and ride-hailing service, BluSmart has introduced its new ‘BluSmart Charge’ mobile app for private EV owners and EV fleet operators. The company says that the new app opens its EV charging network to the public, private and fleet operators alike. The BluSmart Charge app will be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
 

Commenting on the BluSmart Charge App's launch, Tushar Garg, Co-Founder and CEO - BluSmart Charge said, "We believe that the ‘BluSmart Charge’ App will be a game-changer in the EV industry, offering a seamless and hassle-free charging experience to all EV users. As we expand our footprint, the magnitude and density of the EV charging infrastructure are crucial to make charging easily available. India is undergoing an eMobility transition and BluSmart’s deep network of world-class infrastructure and well-equipped charging hubs will contribute to the rapid adoption and ease of access to charging stations."

Blu Smart Charge App

BluSmart has opened its EV charging services in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, where the company already has established its presence. The service provider is more popular for its electric cabs in either metro cities. Alongside the new charge app launch, BluSmart has also expanded its charging network and recently inaugurated its 50th EV charging hub in the country. 
 

The new BluSmart Charge App promises to offer ease of use and a quick search of usable charging points. The app will find chargers tailored to vehicle type easily and will recommend relevant charging connectors and real-time updates based on the availability and status of the charging stations. The same app will be usable for both personal and fleet operators. 
 

Blusmart LEAD 2022 07 28 T08 04 09 785 Z

Furthermore, the app promises a secure payment process, along with a digitised entry and exit process at BluSmart charging stations. Lastly, fleet operators will get access to a centralised fleet management system on the app to track and monitor charging sessions and payments seamlessly on the same dashboard. 

 

BluSmart says its EV charging hubs comprise underground and open charging facilities that span over 1.8 million sq.ft. The company has over 5,000 charging stations that include fast and slow charging points. These charging hubs are located in major public areas including malls, corporate parks, and metro stations, the company says.

  A new BluSmart Charge mobile app will be available for private and fleet EV owners in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru allowing users to access BluSmart's EV charging infrastructure
