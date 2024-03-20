Login
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility

Citroën India will be supplying 4,000 e-C3 electric hatchbacks to BluSmart over the next 12 months.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Citroën India will supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs to BluSmart
  • First 125 units flagged off in Bengaluru
  • Citroën e-C3 offers a range of 320 km and a boot capacity of 315 litres

French automaker Citroën has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluSmart Mobility to supply the all-electric taxi aggregator with the e-C3 hatchback. Citroën India will be supplying 4,000 units of the e-C3 electric to BluSmart over a 12-month period. The first 125 Citroën e-C3 electric hatchbacks were flagged off by BluSmart in Bengaluru. 
 

The e-C3 promises a range of 320 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge with a full charge possible in less than an hour using a fast charger. The model offers decent space at the front and rear, while its ride quality is comfortable, which most passengers will appreciate. The electric hatch also offers a practical boot capacity of 315 litres, which will be useful for airport transfers, a significant segment for the company. 
 

Citroen to supply 4,000 e-C3's to BluSmart over the next 12 months.

 

Commenting on the partnership with Citroën, Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder & CEO - BluSmart said, “Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, providing premium, reliable and safe ride experience, Citroën is the ideal partner for BluSmart.  With the mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale’, we are dedicated to constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India, encompassing the nation's largest all-electric ride-hailing service and an extensive network of EV charging superhubs. As more OEMs embrace eMobility, and our fleet size expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in Indian megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs."
 

The 4,000 new Citroën e-C3 all-electric cars will join the existing 7,000 EVs in the BluSmart fleet. BluSmart says its 7,000 EVs have completed over 12.5 million all-electric trips covering over 410 million kms, leading to CO2 savings of around 30 million kg. 
 

BluSmart currently operates in Delhi and Bengaluru.

 

BluSmart also owns and operates 4,400 EV chargers across 36 EV charging superhubs spread across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the two cities where the manufacturer has its presence. The company recently entered into a multi-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power to source eco-friendly green power. The new partnership aims to bring zero tailpipe emissions to BluSmart’s mobility solutions.

