Tata Motors Bags An Order For 10,000 Units Of The XPRES-T EV From BluSmart

Tata Motors has announced receiving an order for 10,000 units of the XPRES-T EV from EV cab service, BluSmart. The Tata XPRES T EV is the taxi version of the Tigor EV, which was introduced last year. The two companies signed an agreement on the 2022 World Environment Day, and Tata says that the deployment of 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India. These new 10,000 EVs will be in addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EVs BluSmart ordered last year from Tata, in October 2021.

Speaking at the agreement signing event, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said "We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 XPRES-T EVs across the country. Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric."

Right now, BluSmart operates in Gurugram and Delhi, and the company has completed more than 1.6 million all-electric trips

The 10,000 EVs are part of BluSmart's expansion plan, under which the company aims to expand its reach in Delhi & NCR along with several other metro cities. Right now, BluSmart operates in Gurugram and Delhi, and the company has completed more than 1.6 million all-electric trips, covering over 50 million clean kilometres. The company recently also raised a Series A funding of $50 million.

Talking about the new EV order, Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, "With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean km and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India - from the country's largest fully-electric ride-hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With the increasing fleet size, we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable and zero-emissions mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver-partners."

Tata Xpres-T EV is offered in two battery options - 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, each offering a range of 213 km and 165 km respectively

Tata Motors launched its XPRES brand for the fleet segment in July 2021, and the refreshed Tigor EV taxi, which was renamed XPRES-T EV, was the first electric vehicle under the brand. The electric subcompact sedan is offered in two battery options - 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, each offering a range of 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions) respectively. Both versions support fast charging, and while the bigger 21.5 kWh battery can be changed from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes, the same, with the smaller 16.5 kWh battery, can be achieved in 110 minutes. The cars can also be normally charged using any 15 A plug point.

As of Financial Year 2021-22, Tata Motors command a humungous market share of 87 per cent in India's EV segment. Right now, there are over 25,000 Tata EVs on road, both in the personal and fleet segments.