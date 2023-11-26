BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India

BluSmart, an Indian EV ride service and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator has announced the completion of 10 million emission-free rides in less than five years after commencing operations in India.

BluSmart began operations in 2019 and has traversed over 300 million clean kilometres since then, preventing over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions. The company currently operates a fleet of over 5,000 EVs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The company also recently achieved 2.5 million trips in just 3.5 months.

The company has integrated a 'CO2 Tracker' feature in its app that allows riders to comprehend the environmental impact of their travel by receiving notifications about the CO2 emissions saved after each ride.

Moreover, BluSmart has built 34 EV charging superhubs in prime locations across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru to facilitate the seamless operation of the EV fleet. The company has placed over 4,000 charging points enabling widespread usage of electric vehicles.

Commenting on the milestone, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “It gives us great joy to mark our 10 millionth ride! The time taken to hit our first milestone vs subsequent milestones has reduced considerably which validates our operational model and efficiency to continue our focus on deeper expansion within the cities we are present.”

A few months back the company raised around $42 million (Approx Rs 350 crores) to accelerate their EV fleet expansion and they target to expand their fleet capacity to 10,000 EVs this year





Written by: Ronit Agarwal



