Login

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1

The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 25, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tesla’s flagship Model S achieved a 97 per cent score and 5 green stars.
  • The MG 5 earned 5 green stars and a 95 per overall score.
  • The BMW X1 achieves a score of 45 per cent and earns 2.5 Green Stars.

Green NCAP has unveiled its recent assessment results of vehicles featuring diverse powertrains, including two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW. The findings raise crucial questions about the environmental claims made by car manufacturers, emphasising the need for sustained commitments to sustainability, irrespective of the powertrain.

 

Here is an overview of the results from the recent assessment test run by Green NCAP Europe. 

 

Tesla Model S:

Tesla’s flagship Model S achieved a 97 per cent score and 5 green stars.

 

The Tesla Model S, in its AWD Dual Motor version with a 100 kWh battery, showcases remarkable energy efficiency, performance, and driving range. Achieving an impressive 97 per cent average score and earning all 5 green stars, the Model S sets a benchmark for electric luxury cars, delivering a consistent real-world driving range of up to 630 km. The flagship Model S has an impressive power output of 675 bhp and 842 Nm of torque. The clean air index scored 10/10, while the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas index scored 9.4/10 and 9.7/10, respectively.

 

Also Read: Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award

 

MG5 EV:

The MG5 earned 5 green stars and a 95 per overall score.

 

MG's fully electric station wagon, the MG5 EV, earns a 5-star rating and an average score of 95 per cent, dispelling doubts about the green potential of electric vehicles. With a maximum power of 154 bhp and a 61 kWh battery capacity, the MG5 excels in energy efficiency, achieving 92 per cent grid-to-battery-output efficiency. Following Tesla’s lead, the clean air index topped the chart with a 10/10 score, while the energy efficiency index and greenhouse gas index were 9.2/10 and 9.5/10, respectively.

 

BMW X1 sDrive18i:

The BMW X1 achieves a score of 45 per cent and earns 2.5 Green Stars.

 

The BMW X1 sDrive18i tested here is a compact SUV equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Unlike other X1 versions, it does not have any type of hybrid support. With a peak power output of 134 bhp, it has the lowest power among all the currently available X1 versions. As the only petrol-powered vehicle in focus, the BMW X1, much like other petrol cars, has a low score (2.1/10) in the Greenhouse Gas Index because of its CO2 emissions. However, the X1 stands out with its strong exhaust after treatment, which results in a high and consistent performance (7.7/10) in the Clean Air Index. Overall, the BMW X1 achieves an average score of 45 per cent and earns 2.5 green stars.

 

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test

 

Green NCAP's message to consumers highlights the importance of scrutinising detailed performance to minimise environmental impact. The assessment also dispels the notion that the 'hybrid' label guarantees superior performance. Manufacturers offer various levels of hybridization to meet different objectives. However, in some cases, more power does not necessarily result in a greater impact on the environment.

# Green NCAP# Green NCAP Europe# Green NCAP Assessment# Tesla Model S# MG 5# BMW X1# Green NCAP rating# Electric vehicles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
50,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
₹ 31,355/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
42,000 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
74,440 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
67,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Amaze
2017 Honda Amaze
42,950 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
70,457 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
8.9
0
10
2022 Mahindra Thar
10,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
₹ 35,959/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
27,477 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
7.9
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
48,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 23,268/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
9.0
0
10
2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
16,523 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on X1

BMW X1
8.0
0
10

BMW X1

Starts at ₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View X1 Specifications
View X1 Features

Popular BMW Models

BMW X7
BMW X7

₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Crore

BMW X1
BMW X1

₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series

₹ 46.9 - 69.2 Lakh

BMW X5
BMW X5

₹ 93.9 Lakh - 1.07 Crore

BMW M5
BMW M5

₹ 1.74 - 1.8 Crore

BMW Z4
BMW Z4

₹ 89.3 Lakh

BMW iX
BMW iX

₹ 1.16 Crore

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series

₹ 1.7 - 1.81 Crore

BMW M4
BMW M4

₹ 1.44 - 1.53 Crore

BMW X6
BMW X6

₹ 1.05 - 1.11 Crore

BMW XM
BMW XM

₹ 2.6 Crore

BMW i7
BMW i7

₹ 1.95 - 2.5 Crore

BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series

₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

BMW M8
BMW M8

₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore

BMW X3
BMW X3

₹ 61.9 - 86.5 Lakh

BMW i4
BMW i4

₹ 69.9 - 77.5 Lakh

BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series

₹ 1.62 Crore

BMW M2
BMW M2

₹ 98 - 99 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakh

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹ 41.5 - 44.5 Lakh

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

₹ 69.9 - 73.9 Lakh

BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M

₹ 2.08 Crore

BMW X4
BMW X4

₹ 71.9 - 96.2 Lakh

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 66.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know
The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-15896 second ago

With 21 points separating them going into the final round in Valencia, only one Ducati will reign supreme in 2023, will it be back to back titles for Pecco or the first ever satellite team upset at the hands of Jorge Martin?

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Shotgun 650, the newest motorcycle from its 650 cc platform at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle with a new engine, new chassis, and new features and electronics.

New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.

Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.

MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships.

BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.

Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant

Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season

Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV Spotted Testing, Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to share several components with the XUV700. The new spy shots reveal more details about the upcoming offering

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.

Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.

Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange

New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved