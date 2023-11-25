Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1

Green NCAP has unveiled its recent assessment results of vehicles featuring diverse powertrains, including two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW. The findings raise crucial questions about the environmental claims made by car manufacturers, emphasising the need for sustained commitments to sustainability, irrespective of the powertrain.

Here is an overview of the results from the recent assessment test run by Green NCAP Europe.

Tesla Model S:

Tesla’s flagship Model S achieved a 97 per cent score and 5 green stars.

The Tesla Model S, in its AWD Dual Motor version with a 100 kWh battery, showcases remarkable energy efficiency, performance, and driving range. Achieving an impressive 97 per cent average score and earning all 5 green stars, the Model S sets a benchmark for electric luxury cars, delivering a consistent real-world driving range of up to 630 km. The flagship Model S has an impressive power output of 675 bhp and 842 Nm of torque. The clean air index scored 10/10, while the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas index scored 9.4/10 and 9.7/10, respectively.

MG5 EV:

The MG5 earned 5 green stars and a 95 per overall score.

MG's fully electric station wagon, the MG5 EV, earns a 5-star rating and an average score of 95 per cent, dispelling doubts about the green potential of electric vehicles. With a maximum power of 154 bhp and a 61 kWh battery capacity, the MG5 excels in energy efficiency, achieving 92 per cent grid-to-battery-output efficiency. Following Tesla’s lead, the clean air index topped the chart with a 10/10 score, while the energy efficiency index and greenhouse gas index were 9.2/10 and 9.5/10, respectively.

BMW X1 sDrive18i:

The BMW X1 achieves a score of 45 per cent and earns 2.5 Green Stars.

The BMW X1 sDrive18i tested here is a compact SUV equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Unlike other X1 versions, it does not have any type of hybrid support. With a peak power output of 134 bhp, it has the lowest power among all the currently available X1 versions. As the only petrol-powered vehicle in focus, the BMW X1, much like other petrol cars, has a low score (2.1/10) in the Greenhouse Gas Index because of its CO2 emissions. However, the X1 stands out with its strong exhaust after treatment, which results in a high and consistent performance (7.7/10) in the Clean Air Index. Overall, the BMW X1 achieves an average score of 45 per cent and earns 2.5 green stars.

Green NCAP's message to consumers highlights the importance of scrutinising detailed performance to minimise environmental impact. The assessment also dispels the notion that the 'hybrid' label guarantees superior performance. Manufacturers offer various levels of hybridization to meet different objectives. However, in some cases, more power does not necessarily result in a greater impact on the environment.