Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
20-Oct-23 09:52 AM IST
Highlights
- The LCA award has been presented to four vehicles
- Exclusively to five-star rated vehicles tested since 2022
- Lighter vehicles with smaller batteries have an advantage in lessening environmental harm
Green NCAP, an independent programme dedicated to evaluating the environmental impact of cars in Europe, has unveiled the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award to commend top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan. This marks the first time an organisation acknowledges cars based on their life cycle assessment outcomes.
The LCA award has been presented to four vehicles- the Dacia Spring, achieving an overall score of 9.9, the ORA Funky Cat with an average rating of 9.8 out of 10, Renault's electric Megane E-Tech with a weighted overall index of 9.6 out of 10, and lastly, the Tesla Model 3, which boasts a weighted overall index of 9.8 out of 10 and a deserving five green stars. The other three cars received a four star rating.
The LCA Award is exclusively given to five-star vehicles tested since 2022 that stand out as top performers in life cycle assessment. Presently, these vehicles exhibit total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions equal to or less than 120 g CO2 eq./km, as per the Green NCAP LCA methodology and established European average values.
Through this recognition, Green NCAP is urging consumers to make more environmentally conscious choices and take into consideration a vehicle's complete life cycle, not merely its powertrain.
Since 2022, Green NCAP has been performing life cycle assessments for each vehicle it evaluates, examining their impact from the moment of production to their usage throughout their lifespan, concluding with their disposal and end-of-life treatment, which includes recycling to some extent.
Furthermore, Green NCAP has indicated that their previous studies have demonstrated that lighter vehicles with smaller batteries have an advantage in lessening environmental harm.
