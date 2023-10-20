Login

Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award commends top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Oct-23 09:52 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The LCA award has been presented to four vehicles
  • Exclusively to five-star rated vehicles tested since 2022
  • Lighter vehicles with smaller batteries have an advantage in lessening environmental harm

Green NCAP, an independent programme dedicated to evaluating the environmental impact of cars in Europe, has unveiled the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award to commend top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan. This marks the first time an organisation acknowledges cars based on their life cycle assessment outcomes.

 

The LCA award has been presented to four vehicles- the Dacia Spring, achieving an overall score of 9.9, the ORA Funky Cat with an average rating of 9.8 out of 10, Renault's electric Megane E-Tech with a weighted overall index of 9.6 out of 10, and lastly, the Tesla Model 3, which boasts a weighted overall index of 9.8 out of 10 and a deserving five green stars. The other three cars received a four star rating.

 

The LCA Award is exclusively given to five-star vehicles tested since 2022 that stand out as top performers in life cycle assessment. Presently, these vehicles exhibit total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions equal to or less than 120 g CO2 eq./km, as per the Green NCAP LCA methodology and established European average values.

 

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test

 

Through this recognition, Green NCAP is urging consumers to make more environmentally conscious choices and take into consideration a vehicle's complete life cycle, not merely its powertrain.

 

Since 2022, Green NCAP has been performing life cycle assessments for each vehicle it evaluates, examining their impact from the moment of production to their usage throughout their lifespan, concluding with their disposal and end-of-life treatment, which includes recycling to some extent.

 

Furthermore, Green NCAP has indicated that their previous studies have demonstrated that lighter vehicles with smaller batteries have an advantage in lessening environmental harm.

# Green NCAP Test# Life Cycle Assessment Award# Green NCAP Life Cycle Assessment Award# Tesla Model 3# Go Green# Electric vehicles

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18228 second ago

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.

Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17996 second ago

The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport

Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14186 second ago

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (V214) Makes World Premiere In China, India Launch In Second Half Of 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-8156 second ago

Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.

Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-2886 second ago

The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS

BMW Motorrad Introduces Warranty Extension Package For The G 310 R, G 310 GS, And G 310 RR
BMW Motorrad Introduces Warranty Extension Package For The G 310 R, G 310 GS, And G 310 RR
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 minutes ago

The offer is also open to existing owners of the aforementioned models who have purchased the motorcycle post October 2020

Ducati Goes Full Attack With The New Multistrada V4 RS!
Ducati Goes Full Attack With The New Multistrada V4 RS!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

The more asphalt-focussed version of the Multistrada V4 receives the fierce V4 high-revving mill from the Panigale with the Pikes Peak setup

Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Tenere 700 Extreme is a more capable and off-roading version of the standard Tenere 700

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The upgrade from a hydraulic to an electric power steering allows this addition

BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The project will begin with the installation of 100 DC fast EV chargers across the South of India

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved