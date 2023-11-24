MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network

In response to the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, MG Motor has teamed up with Charge Zone, a key player in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The primary objective of this partnership is to fortify the EV ecosystem in India by addressing the critical need to expedite the charging infrastructure across the nation.

Over the upcoming months, MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships. As part of this joint effort, both entities will devise an exclusive preferential offer tailored for MG customers. These charging stations are designed for public use, welcoming all EV owners. Moreover, these stations will be integrated into the Charge Zone app offering a unified platform for users to easily locate, access, and pay for charging services.

There will be special offers for MG customers.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, "This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our dedication to providing our customers with a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience. Our meaningful industry associations and partnerships, including this substantive collaboration with CHARGE ZONE, underscores our steadfast focus on building a charging infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, providing them with convenient, efficient, and reliable charging solutions.”

MG Motor India has been actively contributing to EV ecosystem the with its 6-way charging solution. The carmaker has already deployed a network comprising more than 12,000 chargers.