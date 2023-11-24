MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on November 24, 2023
Highlights
- MG and Charge Zone plan to establish charging stations in India.
- There will be special offers for MG customers.
- These charging stations are designed for public use, welcoming all EV owners.
In response to the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, MG Motor has teamed up with Charge Zone, a key player in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The primary objective of this partnership is to fortify the EV ecosystem in India by addressing the critical need to expedite the charging infrastructure across the nation.
These charging stations are designed for public use, welcoming all EV owners.
Over the upcoming months, MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships. As part of this joint effort, both entities will devise an exclusive preferential offer tailored for MG customers. These charging stations are designed for public use, welcoming all EV owners. Moreover, these stations will be integrated into the Charge Zone app offering a unified platform for users to easily locate, access, and pay for charging services.
Also Read: MG Hector And Hector Plus Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 40,000
There will be special offers for MG customers.
Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, "This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our dedication to providing our customers with a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience. Our meaningful industry associations and partnerships, including this substantive collaboration with CHARGE ZONE, underscores our steadfast focus on building a charging infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, providing them with convenient, efficient, and reliable charging solutions.”
Also Read: ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
MG Motor India has been actively contributing to EV ecosystem the with its 6-way charging solution. The carmaker has already deployed a network comprising more than 12,000 chargers.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19772 second ago
This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.
-17454 second ago
The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.
-10324 second ago
Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant
-7892 second ago
AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season
-5794 second ago
Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.
-2904 second ago
Special editions are gaining traction among buyers and carmakers have tried to make the most of this trend
-2765 second ago
There isn’t a single diesel-powered car with an automatic that can be bought for less than Rs 10 lakh
-2172 second ago
The MG Hector and Hector Plus are now more expensive by up to Rs. 40,000 with this being the third price hike for the models in 2023
38 minutes ago
Miguel Oliveira has been sidelined from the Valencia GP after a Tissot Sprint incident in Qatar, involving a collision with Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaro
18 hours ago
The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.
-2172 second ago
The MG Hector and Hector Plus are now more expensive by up to Rs. 40,000 with this being the third price hike for the models in 2023
23 hours ago
The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla
7 days ago
The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.
22 days ago
Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales
1 month ago
This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.