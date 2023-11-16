ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
16-Nov-23 03:45 PM IST
Highlights
- The first station is set to operate in Mumbai and Vellore.
- It is equipped with 180 KW dual gun chargers and 360 KW power cabinets.
- ChargeZone plans to establish 150+ superchargers nationwide.
Electric vehicle charging infra player ChargeZone will open its first 360 kW ‘Supercharging’ network in India, later this month. The first of these stations will come up in Mumbai and Vellore, featuring 180 kW dual gun chargers and 360 kW power cabinets. As part of a broader strategy, ChargeZone plans to establish 150+ such stations nationwide, addressing the growing demand for fast EV charging.
ChargeZone's charging station in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.
These stations will offer amenities including washrooms, restaurants, and cafes, with an aim to create a convenient and sustainable EV charging infrastructure.
Also Read: ChargeZone Deploys 1600 EV Charging Stations, Raises $125M for Expansion
The decision to focus on Mumbai and Vellore was influenced by the high traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway and the need for efficient charging in commercial hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
The company aims to reach one million charging points by 2030
The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs. ChargeZone has previously joined hands with OEMs and e-mobility companies, including Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Volvo-Eicher, Tata Motors, MG and Kia.
The company aims to reach one million charging points by 2030, incorporating solar and wind power generation in line with state policies and electricity regulations.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17680 second ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas
-17622 second ago
Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.
-13698 second ago
New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.
-13639 second ago
Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.
-8220 second ago
The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
-2875 second ago
The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign
-423 second ago
The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.
10 minutes ago
This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts
1 hour ago
The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.
2 hours ago
The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip
5 months ago
CHARGE+ZONE deploys 1600+ EV charging stations along Indian highways, raising $125M for expansion. The company aims to deploy 5000 fast chargers by 2025, supporting India's carbon neutrality goals.
1 year ago
The company has installed its chargers in cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Varanasi among others.