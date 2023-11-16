ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore

Electric vehicle charging infra player ChargeZone will open its first 360 kW ‘Supercharging’ network in India, later this month. The first of these stations will come up in Mumbai and Vellore, featuring 180 kW dual gun chargers and 360 kW power cabinets. As part of a broader strategy, ChargeZone plans to establish 150+ such stations nationwide, addressing the growing demand for fast EV charging.

ChargeZone's charging station in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

These stations will offer amenities including washrooms, restaurants, and cafes, with an aim to create a convenient and sustainable EV charging infrastructure.

The decision to focus on Mumbai and Vellore was influenced by the high traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway and the need for efficient charging in commercial hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs. ChargeZone has previously joined hands with OEMs and e-mobility companies, including Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Volvo-Eicher, Tata Motors, MG and Kia.

The company aims to reach one million charging points by 2030, incorporating solar and wind power generation in line with state policies and electricity regulations.