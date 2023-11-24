MG Hector And Hector Plus Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 40,000

MG Motor India has silently hiked prices on the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in its stable. This is the third price hike for the Hector range this year, and both versions have now become dearer by up to Rs. 40,000, depending on the variant. The MG Hector now starts from Rs. 15 lakh, while the MG Hector Plus is priced from Rs. 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. The new prices are now reflected on the company's website.

The MG Hector SUV gets six variants - Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Prices have gone up by Rs. 27,000 on the Style trim, Rs 31,000 on Shine; Rs 35,000 on Smart and Sharp, and Rs 40,000 on Sharp Pro. The Hector is offered with the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, as well as the 1.5-litre petrol. Transmission choices include the 6-speed manual and CVT on the petrol, while the diesel only gets the 6-speed manual gearbox.

With the MG Hector Plus, the three-row SUV is more expensive by Rs. 27,000 on the Style variant, followed by the Shine variant that’s more expensive by Rs 31,000, while the Smart and Smart EX are dearer by Rs 35,000. The top-spec Smart Pro and Sharp Pro get a higher Rs 40,000 price increment. The SUV is available with the 1.5-litre petrol with manual and automatic transmission options, while the 2.0-litre diesel is paired only with the 6-speed manual.

Both SUVs are decently specced on the feature front with a panoramic sunroof, larger grille, LED headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system and more. The Hector and Hector Plus also come with connected car technology, which makes these SUVs future-ready with a host of advanced creature comforts.

The MG Hector takes on the Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, and Jeep Compass in the same price bracket, while the Hector Plus takes on the seven-seater offerings, including the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, Kia Carens, and more.