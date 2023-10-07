Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023

Uber India has introduced a limited-edition service named 'Uber Camper.' For the highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 14. This exclusive service aims to provide cricket fans with a hassle-free stay experience during this event owing to the surge in demands for accommodations in Ahmedabad, the host city for the match and leaving fans struggling to secure suitable stay options. The 'Uber Camper' contest offers a chance for lucky winners to ensure their stay for the match weekend, completely free of cost. The contest period runs from 9:00 AM on October 4 to 11:59 PM on October 7, allowing avid cricket supporters to participate. To be eligible, contestants must possess a valid and confirmed match ticket for the India vs Pakistan match.

To enter the contest, participants are required to post pictures of themselves holding a placard detailing how they plan to support Team India. Additionally, they must tag up to three friends or family members who will be accompanying them to the match in Ahmedabad and tag @UberIndia in their posts. Winners will be announced by Uber on October 8, granting them access to the Uber Camper. Each lucky winner will have the chance to reserve an Uber Camper through the Uber app itself. The Uber Camper, a stay-on-wheel experience, will be stationed near the match venue.

Winners will have the flexibility to bring along up to three friends or family members to share this experience. However, if a winner is travelling alone or has fewer than three companions, they cannot share, transfer, or sell the stay to others. The Uber Camper will be available for reservation from October 13 to October 15, aligning with the match dates. Each camper has a capacity of up to four people. The lucky winner will be announced on October 8.