Login

Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023

Uber India debuts 'Uber Camper' for India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, winners can secure their spot for the match weekend, free of charge. Contest runs Oct 4-7.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Oct-23 11:21 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Uber India introduces 'Uber Camper,' a stay service for the India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match.
  • Contestants must hold valid India vs. Pakistan match tickets. The contest runs from Oct 4-7, with winners announced on Oct 8.
  • Winners can reserve their Uber Camper from Oct 13-15; each camper accommodates up to four people.

Uber India has introduced a limited-edition service named 'Uber Camper.' For the highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 14. This exclusive service aims to provide cricket fans with a hassle-free stay experience during this event owing to the surge in demands for accommodations in Ahmedabad, the host city for the match and leaving fans struggling to secure suitable stay options. The 'Uber Camper' contest offers a chance for lucky winners to ensure their stay for the match weekend, completely free of cost. The contest period runs from 9:00 AM on October 4 to 11:59 PM on October 7, allowing avid cricket supporters to participate. To be eligible, contestants must possess a valid and confirmed match ticket for the India vs Pakistan match.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

 

To enter the contest, participants are required to post pictures of themselves holding a placard detailing how they plan to support Team India. Additionally, they must tag up to three friends or family members who will be accompanying them to the match in Ahmedabad and tag @UberIndia in their posts. Winners will be announced by Uber on October 8, granting them access to the Uber Camper. Each lucky winner will have the chance to reserve an Uber Camper through the Uber app itself. The Uber Camper, a stay-on-wheel experience, will be stationed near the match venue.

Winners will have the flexibility to bring along up to three friends or family members to share this experience. However, if a winner is travelling alone or has fewer than three companions, they cannot share, transfer, or sell the stay to others. The Uber Camper will be available for reservation from October 13 to October 15, aligning with the match dates. Each camper has a capacity of up to four people. The lucky winner will be announced on October 8.

# Uber India# Uber Camper# India vs Pakistan# Uber Technologies Inc.# Uber# Cars# SUV# Camper

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
72,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 24,076/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,400 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 9.90 L
₹ 22,173/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
34,600 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.35 L
₹ 11,982/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.10 L
₹ 18,141/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos
8.6
0
10
2020 Kia Seltos
24,513 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
2019 Renault Kwid
21,500 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.95 L
₹ 8,847/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 MG Hector
8.9
0
10
2022 MG Hector
11,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 20.50 L
₹ 45,913/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
36,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.30 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lexus Introduces Limited-Edition ES Crafted Collection Ahead Of Festive Season; Priced at Rs 64.64 Lakh
Lexus Introduces Limited-Edition ES Crafted Collection Ahead Of Festive Season; Priced at Rs 64.64 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19364 second ago

This exclusive model is available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this October

Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh
Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-19172 second ago

The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.

Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-14374 second ago

It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.

Why Mercedes’ Astonishing Maybach 6 EV Concept Is Coming To India In 2023
Why Mercedes’ Astonishing Maybach 6 EV Concept Is Coming To India In 2023
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-11942 second ago

First revealed all the way back in August 2016, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe previewed the ultra-luxury marque’s all-electric future.

Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023
Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 minutes ago

Uber India debuts 'Uber Camper' for India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, winners can secure their spot for the match weekend, free of charge. Contest runs Oct 4-7.

Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

57 minutes ago

KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series

Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.

All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Quickest Compact SUV In India To Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.

Best Indian Cars with 6 Airbags
Best Indian Cars with 6 Airbags
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The government of India has recently announced that all the passenger cars must have multiple airbags, 6 to be precise. Previously it was two bags in the front, one for the driver and another one for the person seated next

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Uber Unveils 'Uber Camper' For India VS Pakistan Clash At ICC World Cup 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved