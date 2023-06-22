  • Home
Uber Launches EV Cab Services At Mumbai International Airport

Uber India has partnered up with Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd and Moove to provide this service.
authorBy Yash Sunil
1 mins read
22-Jun-23 03:58 PM IST
Uber Green.jpg

The ride-sharing app, Uber India, has introduced a new electric cab service at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. It is an on-demand service that offers passengers an eco-friendly ride they can book via the Uber app. Currently, this service is only available for passengers arriving at Terminal 2 of the international airport of Mumbai, but Uber has stated that these services will soon begin for other cities such as Bangalore and Delhi. Uber India took to Twitter to announce the launch of this new service offered to passengers. 

 

Also Read: Uber Introduces EV-Specific 'Green' Ride Hailing Service In India

 


 

The ride-sharing app stated that they have partnered with fleet service providers Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd and Moove to onboard electric vehicles into its EV fleet. Uber has stated that they plan to have a fleet of 25,000 EVs across India. Furthermore, The company also announced a strengthening of its partnership with EV start-up Zypp Electric to deploy up to 10,000 electric two-wheelers across India under the Uber Moto category. The two firms are currently partnered to operate electric two-wheeler taxi services in Delhi.

 

Also read: Uber To Introduce EVs In India In Push To Clean Cars
 

On the charging front, Uber India said that it was partnering with Jio-bp and GMR Green Energy to help set up a charging base in India. The company said that the partnership with Jio-bp in India would be an extension of its agreement with bp pulse in global markets. Under the global agreement, Uber Green drivers gain access to bp’s EV charging infrastructure across multiple markets.


 

