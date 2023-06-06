Uber And Ford Partners To Launch Ford Drive Program For Uber Drivers

Uber has teamed up with Ford Next to launch a pilot program called Ford Drive. The aim is to provide North America and Europe with a zero-emission platform.



Christopher Hook, Uber’s Global Head of Sustainability, said: “Climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time, and we must work together in order to tackle it.

“As we continue marching toward our zero-emissions goal, Uber is thrilled to partner with Ford to provide an attractive and affordable option for leasing a leading EV and help drivers lower running costs and emissions. It’s a win for drivers, their riders, and the communities where they live.”

The Ford Drive program lets Uber drivers lease Ford Mustang Mach-E models



With the Ford Drive program, Uber drivers in select U.S. markets, including San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, now have the opportunity to lease electric vehicles, specifically the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The lease allows drivers to select models that will be delivered within two weeks, for a time period of one-and four-month increments depending upon the location. The Ford Drive app will be used to manage the payments and services.



Initially, Ford Next and Uber launched the flexible lease pilot back in 2022, allowing San Diego on the Uber platform to lease more than 150 Mustang Mach-Es. Which gives drivers ample trunk space and seating and have access to more than 85,000 charging plugs.

Ford Drive team is working with local dealers to purchase a fleet of Mustang Mach-Es and the service and maintenance of the vehicles will be conducted through them only.

Bill Knapp, leading the Ford Drive says that uptime is essential for rideshare drivers, they are working on the Ford Drive program to meet their needs.



Drivers with EVs on the Uber platform earn an extra $1 on every ride in North America, because as per SPARK! Report of Uber, when high-mileage drivers switch to electric vehicles, their emissions reduce by four times. And by 2030 Uber aims to help drivers to switch to electric vehicles through $800 million in incentives and resources.





Written by: -RONIT AGARWAL



