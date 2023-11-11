2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed

Ford has revealed the 2024 Mustang GT California Special for the North American market. Available as a package with the Premium fastback coupe and convertible variants, the package is essentially a modern take on the visual design cues seen on the 1968 original.



The 2024 California Special is distinguished by several exterior details finished in a vibrant Rave Blue color. The blue finish appears on the nostril air intakes flanking a grille, engine, rear badge outlines, and within the unique body side stripes - it features California Special scrawled out in minuscule lettering and GT/CS badging on the rear fender. Buyers also get the option of a set of 19-inch polished wheels with blue highlights.





Additional exterior styling includes gloss black lower fascia elements and and billet-style California Special insignia badging on the grille.



The interior also receives California Special-exclusive Rave Blue contrast stitching. The seats are trimmed in perforated Navy Pier upholstery and Ebony Black leather, with blue stitching extending to the dashboard, doors, steering wheel, and center console.



The 2024 California Special package is based on the Mustang GT Premium and is available for both the manual and 10-speed automatic transmission variants.

According to Ford, the new California Special aims to channel the optimistic, carefree spirit of the original 1968 version. The vibrant styling stands out from regular Mustang models and gives the performance variant a customized appearance.

The new 2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special will make its public debut at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. Customers can already configure their California Special model on Ford's website.

