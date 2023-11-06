Login

Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces Festive Season Offers

Interested buyers can opt in for discounts on Odysse’s lineup at the nearest dealership or buying a e-vehicle through Flipkart
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 6, 2023

  • Rs 7,500 flat discount on the entire Odysse Electric Vehicles range.
  • Offer includes a substantial Rs. 5,000 cash discount on electric scooters and bikes.
  • Offer also includes a bundle of accessories valued at Rs. 2,500.

Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced festive offers. This includes a flat discount of Rs 7,500 on their entire range of electric scooters and bikes. 

 

The offer includes a substantial cash discount of Rs. 5,000 along with a bundle of accessories valued at Rs. 2,500. Interested  buyers can opt in for these deals at the nearest dealership or at Flipkart offering discounts up to Rs. 20,000.

The company's lineup currently includes the Vader available to pre-book at just Rs 999, E2GO starting from Rs. 63,550 (Graphene, Light, Plus and Pro variant), Evoquis priced at Rs. 171250, Hawk starting at Rs. 99,400 (Lite and Plus variant), Trot for Rs. 99,999, Racer Lite starting from Rs. 77,250 (V2 and V2+ variant). All these price are before offers and excluding RTO, insurance and depot charges.

 

The models offer 3 speed modes, anti theft lock, disc brakes, Reverse gear system, Dual rear suspension, keyless entry, music system and bluetooth connectivity.


 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal


 

# Odysse V2 electric scooter# Odysse V2# electric vehicles# EVs# electric motorcycle
