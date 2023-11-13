Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) have partnered with Valeo, leading electric mobility technology provider, to supply electric powertrains for its 'Born Electric' passenger vehicle platform. Additionally, the latter will also provide on-board charger combos for Mahindra's BEVs. The total order is close to $1 billion (Rs. 8,332 crore approx.) and was already included in the total orders for high-voltage powertrains announced in Valeo's Q3 results.

With its new electric vehicle platform, 'Born Electric, ' M&M aims to spearhead the electric mobility evolution in India. In February 2023, the carmaker showcased five new "Born Electric" SUV concepts – two under the XUV branding, the XUV.e8 and the XUV.e9 - with the former a more traditional SUV with styling bits derived from the XUV700. The latter, meanwhile, is a sportier-looking SUV coupe sitting on a longer wheelbase. Meanwhile, The BE range comprises three models, the BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09.

Valeo will invest in localising the production of these powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra, by setting up a facility near Mahindra's plant. This new plant's production will encompass the electric motor, inverter, and gearbox. Furthermore, Valeo will also produce a 3-in-1 bi-directional combo power electronics that integrates the on-board charger (OBC), DC-DC converter, and power distribution unit (PDU).

President of Valeo's Powertrain Systems Sector, Xavier Dupont, highlighted that Valeo's locally developed and produced solutions would enable Mahindra to provide Indian customers with electric vehicles featuring higher voltage and increased autonomy. The collaboration signifies an important step for Valeo in the Indian electric vehicle market.