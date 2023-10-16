Odysse E2GO Electric Scooter Gets A New Graphene Variant; Priced at Rs 63,550

Odysse Electric Vehicles, a Mumbai-based electric vehicle startup, has unveiled a new Graphene variant for its E2GO electric scooter. The Graphene E2GO is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 63,650 (ex-showroom). It is available in a selection of six colours, which include matte black, combat red, scarlet red, teal green, azure blue, and combat blue.

The E2GO Graphene electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km, and the battery takes around 8 hours to be fully charged. Moreover, the company has also stated that a motorcycle license or registration is not required to ride this electric scooter. Additional features include USB charging, an anti-theft lock, and a keyless digital speedometer. Moreover, Odysse Electric Vehicles provides a three-year warranty for its vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Graphene variant for E2GO is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability in the electric mobility space. We believe in empowering Indian riders with a sustainable and dynamic mode of transportation that does not compromise on style or performance and is available at a pocket-friendly price.”

Previously, Odysse had announced a partnership with Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, for allowing customers to pre-book and purchase Odysse's innovative range of electric bikes and scooters directly from the Flipkart website. The E2GO Graphene electric scooter is now available for ordering on Flipkart and through the company's authorised dealers.