TVS Introduces Festive Season Offers For Its Scooter Line-Up

With the festive season in full swing, TVS Motor Company has introduced offers on its complete scooter line-up which include the Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest 110 and the flagship NTorq 125. Customers can get a cashback of up to ₹ 4,500 if they make the payment for these scooters via PayTM. Plus, the company has reduced the down payment to ₹ 10,999. Additionally, TVS is also offering affordable EMI schemes on its scooters. The EMIs for the Jupiter start from ₹ 2,222 and ₹ 1,666 for the Scooty Zest and the Scooty Pep Plus. Customers can also avail 100 per cent finance on Scooty Zest 110 and the Scooty Pep Plus. And customers who have debit cards and credit cards from ICICI or Bank Of Baroda, they can avail a cashback of 5 per cent on select cards.

(TVS is offering 100 per cent finance on the Scooty Pep Plus (shown above) and the Scooty Zest 110)

TVS is also offering affordable schemes on NTorq 125, its flagship scooter. The down payment on the NTorq 125 is now ₹ 10,999 and the EMIs start at ₹ 2,100. There is a 'Buy now, pay later' scheme on offer too wherein customers can book the scooter and take the delivery of it and pay the EMIs at a later date. Plus, there is 5 per cent cash back if the customers are using select ICICI and Bank Of Baroda credit and debit cards. Now, all the schemes and offers come with terms and conditions which should be kept in mind.

(TVS recently launched the NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition which feature decals and colour combinations inspired by Marvel super heroes)

The company recently launched the NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition in India at a price of ₹ 77,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is around ₹ 3,000 more expensive than the top-spec race edition of the scooter. The TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition will be offered in three colour options which are - Combat Blue, Invincible Red and Stealth Black, inspired by Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther, respectively. These super heroes are part of Marvel's Avengers' ensemble and TVS associated with Disney India for launching superhero inspired special edition models of the NTorq 125.

