TVS Apache Marks 4 Million Global Sales Milestone

TVS Motor Company's premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache has crossed the four million global sales milestone. The four millionth TVS Apache was rolled out from TVS Motor Company's motorcycle manufacturing facility in Mysore, Karnataka, recently. To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone celebrations, TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers, created the 'longest chequered flag' in India, spanning a length of 292 metres. Sourcing images from TVS Apache customers globally, the chequered flag has over 2,000 images, and set a record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at the Mysore factory of TVS.

TVS has introduced a new variant of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v, a more affordable single-channel ABS variant

Commenting on the milestone, K N Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, "It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally. The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company's technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch."

"Our journey to achieving this milestone is filled with exemplary efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. This milestone is an affirmation of our commitment to offering superior products to our discerning customers," Radhakrishnan further added.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship premium motorcycle from TVS Motor Company

The TVS Apache Series, the premium motorcycle brand of TVS, spans across two categories, naked (RTR) and super sports (RR). The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, includes the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. On the super sport category, TVS introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as the company's first product in the super-premium category in 2017. The Apache Owners' Group (AOG) is a community for like-minded customers to share their enthusiasm for performance motorcycling. The community spans across 52 cities in India and major international markets with more than 30,000 customers.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best motorcycles in its segment

The Apache Racing Experience (ARE) was started in the year 2007 as a platform for Apache owners to get an exclusive first-hand experience of leveraging the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders. TVS also organises thrilling stunt shows under the banner of Apache Pro Performance (APP) and Apache Pro Performance Extreme (APPX), carried out by professional stunt riders in a controlled environment. In 2019, TVS also made the debut of the first edition of the flagship event, TVS MotoSoul, to connect with Apache owners and motorcycle enthusiasts and celebrate their love and passion for the TVS brand.

TVS Motor Company is India's third largest motorcycle company with a revenue of over ₹ 20,000 crore. TVS is also the second largest two-wheeler exporter in India with exports to over 60 countries. The company has annual sales of over 3 million units, and annual production capacity of over 4 million two-wheelers. In 2020, TVS Motor Company also acquired storied British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycle in an all-cash deal of 16 million GBP.

