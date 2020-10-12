New Cars and Bikes in India
search

TVS Apache Marks 4 Million Global Sales Milestone

language dropdown

TVS Motor Company recently rolled out the four millionth TVS Apache from its manufacturing plant in Mysore, Karnataka.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Meghashyam Dighole, Head (Marketing), Premium Motorcycles, TVS rolling out the 4 million Apache expand View Photos
Meghashyam Dighole, Head (Marketing), Premium Motorcycles, TVS rolling out the 4 million Apache

Highlights

  • TVS has rolled out 4 million TVS Apache bikes since 2005
  • The TVS Apache RR 310 is the brand's flagship motorcycle
  • The TVS Apache series has two families, the RTR series and RR series

TVS Motor Company's premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache has crossed the four million global sales milestone. The four millionth TVS Apache was rolled out from TVS Motor Company's motorcycle manufacturing facility in Mysore, Karnataka, recently. To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone celebrations, TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers, created the 'longest chequered flag' in India, spanning a length of 292 metres. Sourcing images from TVS Apache customers globally, the chequered flag has over 2,000 images, and set a record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at the Mysore factory of TVS.

Also Read: TVS Registers 4 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth In September 2020

gvv8iso

TVS has introduced a new variant of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v, a more affordable single-channel ABS variant

Also Read: TVS Expands Operations In Colombia With New Distributor

Commenting on the milestone, K N Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, "It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally. The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company's technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch."

"Our journey to achieving this milestone is filled with exemplary efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. This milestone is an affirmation of our commitment to offering superior products to our discerning customers," Radhakrishnan further added.

Also Read: TVS Invests ₹ 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette

um1qtab8

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship premium motorcycle from TVS Motor Company

The TVS Apache Series, the premium motorcycle brand of TVS, spans across two categories, naked (RTR) and super sports (RR). The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, includes the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. On the super sport category, TVS introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as the company's first product in the super-premium category in 2017. The Apache Owners' Group (AOG) is a community for like-minded customers to share their enthusiasm for performance motorcycling. The community spans across 52 cities in India and major international markets with more than 30,000 customers.

Also Read: TVS To Honour Bookings For Norton Bikes

ptkerr5c

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best motorcycles in its segment

The Apache Racing Experience (ARE) was started in the year 2007 as a platform for Apache owners to get an exclusive first-hand experience of leveraging the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders. TVS also organises thrilling stunt shows under the banner of Apache Pro Performance (APP) and Apache Pro Performance Extreme (APPX), carried out by professional stunt riders in a controlled environment. In 2019, TVS also made the debut of the first edition of the flagship event, TVS MotoSoul, to connect with Apache owners and motorcycle enthusiasts and celebrate their love and passion for the TVS brand.

Also Read: TVS Acquires Norton Motorcycles

0 Comments

TVS Motor Company is India's third largest motorcycle company with a revenue of over ₹ 20,000 crore. TVS is also the second largest two-wheeler exporter in India with exports to over 60 countries. The company has annual sales of over 3 million units, and annual production capacity of over 4 million two-wheelers. In 2020, TVS Motor Company also acquired storied British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycle in an all-cash deal of 16 million GBP.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
TVS Apache Marks 4 Million Global Sales Milestone
TVS Apache Marks 4 Million Global Sales Milestone
Tesla Battery Supplier LG Chem Forecasts Record Third-Quarter Profit
Tesla Battery Supplier LG Chem Forecasts Record Third-Quarter Profit
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launch On Track For Year-End: Martin Schwenk
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launch On Track For Year-End: Martin Schwenk
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Hero MotoSports Concludes 2020 Andalucia Rally On A High
Hero MotoSports Concludes 2020 Andalucia Rally On A High
MotoGP: Danilo Petrucci Wins French GP; Alex Marquez Bags First Premier-Class Podium
MotoGP: Danilo Petrucci Wins French GP; Alex Marquez Bags First Premier-Class Podium
Tesla Co-Founder Straubel Aims To Build World's Top Battery Recycler
Tesla Co-Founder Straubel Aims To Build World's Top Battery Recycler
Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive To Set Up A Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre In India
Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive To Set Up A Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre In India
Nissan Says China Sales Rose 5.1 Per Cent In September
Nissan Says China Sales Rose 5.1 Per Cent In September
Reddy Customs Introduces Custom Interior Kits For Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Alphard & Hiace Starting From Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Reddy Customs Introduces Custom Interior Kits For Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Alphard & Hiace Starting From Rs. 9.9 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities
Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities
Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7
Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7

TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125

Scooter, 60 Kmpl
TVS Ntorq 125
Price Starts
₹ 68,385 - 74,865
EMI Starts
₹ 2,255 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Apache RTR 160

Commuter, 48 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 160
Price Starts
₹ 95,000 - 98,000
EMI Starts
₹ 3,133 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Jupiter

Scooter, 62 Kmpl
TVS Jupiter
Price Starts
₹ 63,602 - 70,252
EMI Starts
₹ 2,097 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Sports, 30 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Price Starts
₹ 1.04 - 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,430 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS XL 100

Commuter, 67 Kmpl
TVS XL 100
Price Starts
₹ 34,074
EMI Starts
₹ 1,124 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Star City Plus

Commuter, 86 Kmpl
TVS Star City Plus
Price Starts
₹ 61,436 - 61,936
EMI Starts
₹ 2,026 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Radeon

Commuter, 69 Kmpl
TVS Radeon
Price Starts
₹ 59,942 - 62,942
EMI Starts
₹ 1,977 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Apache RR 310

Sports, 30 Kmpl
TVS Apache RR 310
Price Starts
₹ 2.45 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,079 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Apache RTR 180

Sports, 47 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 180
Price Starts
₹ 1.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,428 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Scooter, 65 Kmpl
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Price Starts
₹ 52,554 - 53,754
EMI Starts
₹ 1,733 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Sports, 32 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Price Starts
₹ 1.24 - 1.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,074 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Scooty Zest 110

Scooter, 62 Kmpl
TVS Scooty Zest 110
Price Starts
₹ 59,925 - 61,425
EMI Starts
₹ 1,976 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Sport

Commuter, 76.4 Kmpl
TVS Sport
Price Starts
₹ 52,500 - 59,675
EMI Starts
₹ 1,731 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Victor

Commuter, 72 - 76 Kmpl
TVS Victor
Price Starts
₹ 54,042 - 57,022
EMI Starts
₹ 1,782 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS iQube

Scooter, 75 Km/Full Charge
TVS iQube
Price Starts
₹ 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,792 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS XL 100 Comfort

Commuter, 67 Kmpl
TVS XL 100 Comfort
Price Starts
₹ 44,114
EMI Starts
₹ 1,455 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS XL HD

Commuter, 67 Kmpl
TVS XL HD
Price Starts
₹ 44,296 - 45,304
EMI Starts
₹ 1,461 11.5% / 3 yrs

TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100

Sports, 42 Kmpl
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
Price Starts
₹ 1.2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,957 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review, TVS iQube.
19:12
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review, TVS iQube.
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jun-20 11:34 PM IST
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
18:20
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-20 04:29 PM IST
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
03:08
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Apr-20 08:12 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:56
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Dec-19 03:31 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto, TVS Scooty, Revolt Motors Electric Bike
02:31
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto, TVS Scooty, Revolt Motors Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Apr-19 09:22 PM IST
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, New Maruti Ertiga Launched
02:19
2019 TVS Apache RTR 180, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, New Maruti Ertiga Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Nov-18 11:30 PM IST
Front View
Front View
Front Look
Front Look
Side Look View
Side Look View
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
360 01
360 01
360 02
360 02
360 03
360 03
Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
Alloy
Alloy
Front
Front
Tank
Tank
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Sport Headlamp
Tvs Sport Headlamp
Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
Tvs Sport Tail Light
Tvs Sport Tail Light
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities
Over 1000 Electric Sedans To Be Deployed By Uber In Five Indian Cities
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities