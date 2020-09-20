TVS Motor Company Expands Operations In Colombia With A New Distributor

TVS Motor Company has announced its new distribution partner for the Colombian marrket - Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), as it expands operations in the South American market. Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships that will remain exclusive to TVS and create dedicated space for the Indian two-wheeler maker with 600 retail outlets, the company said in a statement. The new distributor will be responsible for sales, service, spares and customer relationship management. Auteco SAS will also set-up an assembly line in Cartegena in Colombia for locally assembling the brand's vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to expand our presence in the Colombian market with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS. They have a rich experience in the region and share our ethos of customer-focus with attributes such as quality and trust associated with their name. The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers."

TVS plans to enter the scooter and moped segments in Colombia with the new partnership

Adding to the same, Carlos Duran, President of Autotecnica Colombiana SAS, said, "We, at Autotecnica Colombiana SAS, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in the Colombian market."

TVS Motor Company is looking to expand its line-up in Colombia and will be entering new segments including mopeds, scooters as well as premium motorcycles. The company has also said it plans to sell more three-wheelers in the market, under the new partnership. The brand already retails the complete Apache range as well as the TVS Stryker 125 and 100 Sport commuter motorcycles in Colombia.

