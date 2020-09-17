New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone

In two years since its launch, over three lakh units of the TVS Radeon have been sold and to commemorate the sales milestone, TVS introduced two new colour schemes for the motorcycle which are Regal Blue and Chrome Purple.

Prices for the BS6 TVS Radeon start at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • TVS sold three lakh units of the Radeon in two years since launch
  • The Radeon gets two new colours - Regal Blue and Chrome Purple
  • Prices for BS6 TVS Radeon start at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Motor Company sold over three lakh units of the Radeon 110 cc commuter motorcycle since its launch in August 2018 and to commemorate the sales milestone, the company is now offering two new colours on the motorcycle which are Regal Blue and Chrome Purple. Apart from the new colour schemes, the specifications and features on the motorcycle stay the same. Prices for the TVS Radeon start at ₹ 59,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS also launched a new campaign for the Radeon, complementing the sales milestone.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Radeon Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 700

vagi0nn8

(Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no other changes on the TVS Radeon)

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, said, "TVS Radeon has been welcomed by over 3 Lakh happy customers into their households. They have been delighted with its best-in-class features and strong customer-centric design. The two new colours will be very well received as well. The "Dhaakad" campaign engages discerning and progressive Middle India Millennials and highlights how the ET-Fi technology in TVS Radeon delivers more mileage and better drivability than before. It is customer speak that has inspired the Radeon 'Dhaakad' campaign!"

Also Read: BS6 TVS Radeon: All You Need To Know

d81941uo

(The BS6 TVS Radeon was launched in April 2020)

The BS6 TVS Radeon gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled. It makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The Radeon bike continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the BS6 version of the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient. While the overall dimensions of the motorcycle stay the same, the weight of the motorcycle increases by 4 kg. The disc brake variant now weighs 118 kg while the drum brake variant weighs 116 kg. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl on the BS6 Radeon and the fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10 litres.

