BS6 TVS Radeon Receives A Price Hike Of Rs. 200

This is the second time that the BS6 TVS Radeon gets a price hike since its launch

The 2020 BS6 TVS Radeon was launched in April 2020 and the prices started at ₹ 58,992 and went up to ₹ 64,992. After a price hike of ₹ 750 in June 2020, TVS Motor Company has again increased the prices of the Radeon by ₹ 200, for all variants. There are three variants of the BS6 TVS Radeon on sale and the prices of the commuter motorcycle now start at ₹ 59,942 and go up to ₹ 65,942. Check out the variant-wise prices in the table below. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

(The TVS Radeon BS6 makes 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque)

BS6 TVS Radeon Variants Prices Base Edition ₹ 59,942 Commuter of the year - Drum ₹ 62,942 Commuter of the year - Disc ₹ 65,942

The motorcycle gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled. It makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The Radeon bike continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the BS6 version of the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient. While the overall dimensions of the motorcycle stay the same, the weight of the motorcycle increases by 4 kg. The disc brake variant now weighs 118 kg while the drum brake variant weighs 116 kg. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl on the BS6 Radeon and the fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10 litres.

In terms of features, the motorcycle stays the same. It goes up against the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda CD 110 Dream DX and the Bajaj Platina ES 100.

