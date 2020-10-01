New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: TVS Registers Four Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth

TVS Motor Company sold a total of 327,692 units in September 2020, which is growth of 4 per cent compared to 315,796 units sold in September 2019.

TVS' motorcycle sales grew 12.73 per cent in September 2020

Highlights

  • TVS sold 327,692 units in September 2020, which is growth of 4 per cent
  • The company sold a total of 313,332 two-wheelers last month
  • TVS' total exports grew 19 per cent in September 2020

TVS Motor Company registered total sales of 327,692 units in September 2020, which is growth of four per cent compared to 315,796 units sold in September 2019. The company also recorded a growth of 14 per cent in September 2020 with 327,692 unit sales as against 287,398 units in August 2020. TVS says that the production in September 2020 was much higher despite the challenges in supply chain brought forth by COVID-19. The company sold a total of 313,332 two-wheelers last month as compared to 300,793 units in September last year. Domestic sales of two-wheelers included 241,762 units in September 2020 as against 243,047 units in September 2019, which is a drop of 0.53 per cent.

(TVS' scooter sales dropped 12.42 per cent in September 2020, compared to last year)

TVS registered motorcycle sales of 139,698 units in September 2020 as against 123,918 units in September 2019, which is an increase of 12.73 per cent. Although the scooter sales dropped from 118,612 units in September last year to 103,877 units this year, which is de-growth of 12.42 per cent.

TVS' total exports grew 19 per cent, registering sales of 85,163 units in the month of September 2020 as against 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew 24 per cent registering sales of 71,570 units in September 2020 as against 57,746 units in September 2019.

(TVS' overall sales in Q2 of FY'21 dropped to 8.34 lakh units from 8.42 lakh units last year)

During the second quarter of the current financial year, TVS posted two-wheelers sales of 8.34 lakh units as against sales of 8.42 lakh units in the second quarter of FY19-20. Three-wheeler sales included 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of FY19-20.

