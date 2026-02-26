JSW Motors Teases Its First SUV For India; To Be Based On Jetour T2
- JSW Motors commences on-boarding of dealer partners
- First model likely to be a large SUV based on the Jetour T2 from Chery Auto
- Model expected to arrive as a PHEV
The JSW Group is closing in on its entry into the Indian automobile sector under its own brand name in the coming months. The company, which has partnered with Chinese car firm Chery to support its endeavour, previewed what looks set to be its first-ever passenger vehicle for the Indian market in an advertisement to onboard dealer partners.
The teaser previews an almost Defender-esque SUV with a boxy design, a notable power bulge on the bonnet, prominent fender flares and high ground clearance. Other details visible include the vertically stacked LED projector elements within the headlamps, as well as secondary LED lighting lower down on what looks to be the bumper.
The teaser's silhouette shares many similarities with the Jetour T2 - an SUV under one of Chery Automobiles' sub-brands.
The teaser’s proportions bear some resemblance to the Jetour T2 SUV sold in some global. Chery Automobiles retails models under several different brands, including under its own name as well as Jetour, Jaecoo and iCar. The last name also bears some importance as recent spy images have suggested that a model from the iCar range is also undergoing testing in India.
The Jetour T2 is a boxy SUV with squared-out proportions, measuring over 4.6 metres (4.7 metres including the tailgate-mounted wheel cover) long, over 2 metres wide, and 1.8 metres tall, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase.
Jetour T2 is an over 4.7 metre long, boxy SUV with standard turbo-petrol and PHEV powertrain options; it also gets a 4x4 option including on the PHEV.
Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered with standard turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options and two- and four-wheel drive drivetrains, with reports saying that it will be the PHEV tech that will be prioritised for India. Of course, the JSW SUV is expected to get some design changes compared to the Jetour SUV sold globally, though these are likely to be focused on just the softer elements such as the bumpers, wheels and light clusters.
The SUV is expected to be locally assembled at JSW's upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with reports suggesting an expected debut in the second half of the year. However, there could be delays, with a recent Reuters report suggesting that the company is facing difficulties in acquiring parts licences for importing components from China.
