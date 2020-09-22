New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.23 Lakh

The Super-Moto ABS variant is essentially the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with single-channel ABS, only on the front wheel.

The Apache RTR 200 4V gets a single-channel ABS variant

Highlights

  • TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with single-channel ABS
  • New variant costs Rs. 3,000 less than dual-channel ABS variant
  • Apache RTR 200 4V available in two variants now

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Super-Moto ABS, priced at ₹ 1,23,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Super-Moto ABS variant will offer riders to lock the rear wheel under hard braking and slide it around a race track. It's essentially the single-channel ABS variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V and comes at a slightly lower price than the standard variant with dual-channel ABS. The RTR 200 4V with dual-channel ABS is priced at ₹ 1,28,550 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Super Moto ABS variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V will be available in two colours, Pearl White and Gloss Black.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

gvv8iso

The new variant is essentially a more affordable single-channel ABS

The Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be powered by the 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with fuel injection (RT-Fi). The engine makes 20.2 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The Apache RTR 200 4V also offers what TVS calls Glide Through Technology (GTT), which offers effortless and smooth riding in city conditions. The GTT offers slightly more revs even with the throttle closed so the bike can move effortlessly through traffic when the rider releases the clutch without any throttle input.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked

0 Comments

The Apache RTR 200 4V continues to get the TVS SmartXonnect technology, offering smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation and race telemetry. The SmarXonnect system also displays an incoming call or SMS on the console when a smartphone is paired to the system. The Apache RTR 200 4V also gets 'feather touch' starting, all-LED headlamp, and rear wheel lift-off protection (RLP), as well as standard race-tuned slipper clutch. The slipper clutch offers rider safety in high speed downshifts, avoids wheel hopping while cornering and improves vehicle stability. Suspension is handled by a race-tuned KYB monoshock at the rear and telescopic front forks.

