TVS Showcases New Miami Blue Apache RR 310, RTR 200 In Colombia

TVS also showcased the new paint finish on the Raider 125 and the Ntorq 125
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Jun-23 10:29 AM IST
Highlights
  • TVS Motor Company introduces new colour options for its motorcycles and scooters in the Colombian market
  • Apache RR 310, Raider 125, Apache RTR 200, and Ntorq 125 are now offered in the Miami Blue colour scheme
  • These bikes do not have any mechanical updates rather only come with new colour options

TVS Motors unveiled a new colour option for its motorcycles and scooters in the Colombian market. The two-wheeler manufacturer showcased a new shade called Miami Blue on its range of two-wheelers including the Apache RR 310, Raider 125, Apache RTR 2022, and Ntorq 125.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 lakh

 

Starting with the Apache RR310, the majority of the bodywork was finished in a shade of light blue with black graphics on the fairings and red accents below the headlamps, wheels and rear grab handles. The tubular chassis too was finished in red.

 

Also Read: TVS Racing Set To Launch Virtual Racing Championship To Promote Youth Talent


The RTR 200 too featured a similar finish with the primary shade of blue being accented by black-finished elements and red highlights. Also, no display was a white finished unit featuring similar black and red elements.

The Raider 125 and Ntorq 125 models also receive new colour choices. The Miami Blue and White colours are now available for the Raider 125, while the Ntorq 125 retains its red accents in addition to the new colour options. The Raider 125 in white comes with matching white grab handles for the pillion.

These bikes do not have any mechanical updates rather only come with new colour options.


 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal


 Source

