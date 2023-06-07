TVS Racing Set To Launch Virtual Racing Championship To Promote Youth Talent

TVS Racing, known for its rich racing heritage in India, has launched its latest venture in partnership with KidZania, an edutainment theme park. The company is aiming to provide a unique racing experience for young enthusiasts and riders through the newly unveiled TVS Racing Experience Centre at KidZania Delhi NCR. This facility will serve as a stepping stone into the world of motorsports, offering a range of interactive learning areas, knowledge-sharing sessions, and a mini track race arena.



Also read: TVS Racing Ties Up With KidZania To Introduce A Racing Experience Zone For Youngsters



To enhance the excitement surrounding this new venture, TVS Racing has also announced its first-ever virtual racing championship, which will take place at both KidZania Delhi NCR and Mumbai. This two-month long championship will showcase the motor racing ecosystem in a simulated environment. Participants will be evaluated based on their performance on racing simulators, assembly zone activities, and design challenges at the TVS Racing experience centres.



The TVS Racing Virtual Championship will feature 20 participants from each location competing for the top three positions at the grand finale in Mumbai. The finale will introduce new challenges, including brand-new track simulations, timed assembly tasks, and design challenges with a new theme.



With a focus on introducing and promoting racing culture among young minds, TVS Racing has curated a unique experience zone for riders aged between 4 and 16 years at KidZania. This zone offers a range of activities aimed at breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing. Children can engage in interactive learning experiences, knowledge sharing sessions, and even participate in mini track races.



Commenting on the announcement Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. In line with this, we have launched our first ever TVS Racing virtual championship for these kids, to experience the world of motor racing at KidZania and get the opportunity to explore it in-depth."



The TVS Racing Experience Zone will feature various attractions and activities, including the TVS Apache RR 310 Assembly arena and the TVS Apache RR 310 Design Studio, where participants can design their bikes based on given guidelines. The zone also offers the TVS Racing Racer experience, including the TVS Racing Simulator Experience and a riding licence from the riding school.



Participants can enjoy riding on an exclusively developed motorcycle at the TVS Racing Racetrack. Riding gear, such as helmets, gloves, riding jackets, and merchandise like t-shirts, will be available for young riders and enthusiasts.

Author: Yashraj Singh