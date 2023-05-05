TVS Racing Ties Up With KidZania To Introduce A Racing Experience Zone For Youngsters

TVS Racing, the motorsport arm of TVS Motor company has partnered with KidZania, a leading edutainment theme park to introduce a first-of-its-kind racing experience for youngsters. The TVS Racing experience zone will be a part of many other experience zones that are present at the KidZania outlet in R City Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Building further on TVS Racing’s achievements, and learnings in motorsport since 1982, the new partnership should provide a breakthrough concerning myths and stereotypes on motor racing.

The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZania has been curated for kids between the ages of 5-16 years, where they will have access to interactive learning areas, knowledge-sharing sessions and a mini-track race arena to introduce and promote racing culture in the young minds. There are also two simulators where young riders can experience the feel of riding a motorcycle.

Under the new initiative, TVS Motor Company aims to instill the thought process of realising that racing is meant for the tracks. This comes as an extension of TVS Racing's commitment of promoting motorsports in a safe and controlled environment, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders. The company has 40 years of racing pedigree and heritage under its belt, including the TVS Racing One Make Championship introduced in 1994 and also the Rookie category that focuses on nurturing young talent from ages 13 to 18 years.

Commenting on the new partnership, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with KidZania to bring a first-ever motorcycle racing experience for kids in India. This partnership further fuels our commitment to promoting a safe yet thrilling racing culture for young riders in India. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate a passion for racing in the next generation."

The TVS Racing Experience Zone also offers merchandise that includes helmets, gloves, riding jackets and other items like t-shirts, bags and caps for young riders and enthusiasts.