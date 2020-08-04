BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050

New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By ₹ 1,050

Prices of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR have been increased by Rs. 1,050. The motorcycle is now priced at Rs. 128,550 instead of Rs. 127,500. Features and specifications on the motorcycle stay the same as before.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is now priced at Rs. 128,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • TVS increased the price of the BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V by Rs. 1,050
  • The bike is now priced at Rs. 128,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Apart from the price hike, there are no changes in the motorcycle

TVS Motor Company has increased the price of the Apache RTR 200 4V by ₹ 1,050. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 128,550 instead of ₹ 127,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the launch, the price of the BS6 RTR 200 4V was ₹ 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is an increase of about 12,000 rupees over the BS4 model. For the extra price, the updated Apache RTR 200 4V got a BS6 engine, a new and better looking headlamp and new graphics. TVS had increased the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V by ₹ 2,500 in May 2020 as well and this is the second price hike for the BS6 model.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.28 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price

k0g41198

(The BS6 engine churns out 20.2 bhp of max power and peak torque of 16.8 Nm)

The power output from the 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine stays the same at 20.2 bhp coming in at 8,500 rpm while peak torque output drops from 18.1 Nm to 16.8 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with disc brakes at either end taking care of stopping power. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. The BS6 Apache 200 4V is available in black and white shades, with contrast racing decals and a fly screen.

0 Comments

In terms of features, the motorcycle continues to get a digital instrument console with the bike now getting race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation along with crash alert, lean angle mode and so on.

