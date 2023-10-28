Login

Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh

The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.
By Carandbike Team

5 mins read

28-Oct-23 05:57 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Here's our list of top 7 sport naked bikes under Rs. 5 lakh (on-road)
  • The KTM 390 Duke is the benchmark in this space
  • One of the newest model entrant in this segment is the TVS Apache RTR 310

Mid-size naked Sport motorcycles are one of the more popular segments in India. These bikes are budget-friendly, have a decent set of features and offer entertaining performance as well. There have been a fair few launches in this segment in the past few months and more models are being planned  

 

Also Read: Top 10 Modern Classic Bikes In India

 

KTM 390 Duke

The third generation KTM 390 Duke was recently launched in India, in just one spec, at a price of Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Being a new generation model, it gets significant updates to the engine, now displacing 399 cc and making 45.37 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike also loses 4 kg in weight and finally gets fully adjustable suspension, front and rear. The ground clearance too goes up from 151 mm to 183 mm. Needless to say, the 390 Duke is the benchmark for all performance bikes under Rs. 5 lakh. It is fast, entertaining and puts a smile on your face every time you ride it. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

TVS Apache RTR 310

The TVS Apache RTR 310 certainly has a lot going for it. Superb dynamics, entertaining performance, and a sharp and aggressive design makes it distinctive and stand apart, something which makes it look aspirational and premium. Performance is impressive and even if it’s not segment-best in terms of engine output, the RTR 310 has a lot going for it and will put a smile on your face every single time you open the throttle and flick through the gears. As a product, the TVS Apache RTR 310 offers everything and a long list of features, which makes it difficult to be ignored. It definitely needs to be considered and given a test ride for anyone considering a mid-size performance naked. It is priced from Rs. 2.43 lakh to Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Review

 

KTM 250 Duke 

Like the 390 Duke, the KTM 250 Duke too sees a generation change. It too gets a similar design to the 390 Duke, and gets an engine update, with a revised head and a bigger airbox. The motor now makes 31 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The 250 Duke also loses 8 kg from its kerb weight and the ground clearance is increased from 151 mm to 176 mm. The seat height also reduces from 822 to 800 mm, thanks to the re-positioned off-set monoshock. It is the best-selling 250 cc bike in India and with good reason too. It is practical, looks aggressive and has great road presence, and offers a decent set of features too. In terms of performance, it is quick and entertaining. It is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Bajaj Dominar 400

The Dominar 400 continues to be Bajaj’s flagship product and is currently priced at Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.45 bhp at 8,800 rpm along with peak torque output of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The bike gets a decent set of features and offers a performance that is a near match to the 390 Duke. Worth a consideration. 

 

Also Read: Pros And Cons Of Buying A Used Bajaj Dominar 400

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

An ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.47 lakh and the amount of features and technology that TVS has packed in to the Apache RTR 200 4V, it is very impressive to say the least. Excellent value for money! The Apache RTR 200 4V caters to the urban enthusiast who wants a bit of race-inspired technology in his or her bike and be able to ride it day in day out and have fun at that. It gets a 197.75 cc single-cylinder engine that makes maximum of 20.54 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm in the sport mode and the claimed top speed is 127 kmph. There are different riding modes, adjustable suspension and other features on offer too.

 

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

 

BMW G 310 R

The G 310 R is BMW's most affordable motorcycle in India, and it has been quite popular among riders who are looking for a stylish, fun-to-ride motorcycle with the BMW badge. The BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 33.52 bhp at 9,250 and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. While it is not endowed with a great set of features, it is still worth considering the brand value that BMW offers.

 

Honda CB300R

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2024 model of the CB300R café racer in India at a price of Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The neo sports café racer gets a price cut of Rs. 37,000 and was earlier priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh. This makes it significantly more affordable, making a good case for itself. The motorcycle gets the same 286 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 30.7 bhp at 9,000 rpm, with peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and a slipper clutch. Tipping the scales at just 146 kg, CB300R is the lightest motorcycle in its category. Features on the motorcycle include dual-channel ABS, circular digital instrument cluster and full LED lighting. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India

# Sport Naked Bikes# Naked Roadster# Naked Motorcycles# TVS Apache RTR 200 4V# TVS Apache RTR 310# KTM 390 Duke# KTM 250 Duke# BMW G 310 R# Honda CB300R# Bajaj Dominar 400
