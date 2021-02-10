New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

It is no secret that TVS tries and uses its race technology to make its street bikes better. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a step in that direction. In the latest round of updates, it gets a bunch of segment first features. Here's our comprehensive review.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta
The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) expand View Photos
The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It gets 3 riding modes, adjustable suspension and levers
  • The motorcycle retains its impeccable riding dynamics

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has always been one of our favourite motorcycles. It is light, agile, fun to ride and an excellent value for money package! But the recent round of updates on the motorcycle takes it to the next level! The Apache 200 that you see here, it gets adjustable suspension, not fully, but yes, adjustable suspension, adjustable brake and clutch levers and most importantly, it gets three riding modes as well. Segment first features all of them! So, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is now fully loaded. More so than it was ever before!

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: All You Need To Know

mvdk9ir8

(The new Matt Blue colour scheme looks good on the motorcycle)

Design

But before we dive into all the new features and technology that the bike gets, let's take a quick look at the design! The Apache 200 retains its sharp, aggressive demeanour, thanks to all the creases and edges, which is beautifully complemented by the new Matt Blue colour scheme and graphics, which TVS says, is inspired by the one-make championship race bike.

Tech and Ergonomics

5i3i9ao

(Seen here are the Sport and Rain mode. There is an urban mode on offer as well, which has the same power and torque output as the Rain mode, but a different, less intrusive ABS setting)

Newsbeep

There are three riding modes to choose from which are Sport, Urban and Rain. One can toggle through the modes on the fly as well, but you will have to close the throttle. The engine makes a maximum of 20.54 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm in the sport mode and the claimed top speed is 127 kmph. In the rain and urban mode, the power and torque drop down to 17 bhp and 16.51 Nm. The top speed too drops down to 105 kmph.

mamcm7cs

(The button on the right is for toggling through the riding modes, while the left button marked with an 'i' is for accessing other information on the display)

We know what you are thinking! No, there is no ride-by-wire here. Each mode has a different engine map, which alters the power and torque output along with the fuelling. At lower speeds, there isn't a palpable difference in the riding modes but as you increase the speed, sport mode works better. In the urban and rain mode, the rev limiter cuts in at 8,000 rpm while the sport mode will allow you to red-line the engine at 9,000 rpm.

hrvpbs3

(The levers for the front brake and the clutch get three-step adjustment each, with 1 being the lightest and 3 having the maximum bite)

Different riding modes also alter the performance of the ABS as well. The ABS is most intrusive in the rain mode. It is slightly dialled down in the urban mode, while the sport mode offers least intrusive ABS setting. Otherwise, the braking on the motorcycle is sharp and offers decent balance between bite and progression. The grip from the TVS Eurogrip radial tyre at the rear is commendable too. Additionally, the motorcycle also gets TVS' SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, which offers features like race telemetry, navigation assist, crash alert, call/SMS notification and so on.

Performance & Dynamics

6a6867l4

(The 197.75 cc engine offers different power and torque outputs in the Sport mode and the Urban and Rain mode)

Coming to the engine, the Apache 200 continues to get a BS6 compliant 197.75 cc single-cylinder engine which feels refined and smooth till about 6,500 rpm. Once you cross that, there is a slight buzz felt on the handlebars and the footpegs. But that is hardly going to happen till the time you are riding in the city. The buzz is felt only when you are wringing the throttle in the sport mode and riding on the highway. And oh! The exhaust note is quite likeable!

1b6j3olk

(The Apache RTR 200 4V is a fun motorcycle to ride. It handles nicely as well)

The Apache was always a slick handler, an agile motorcycle and it continues to be so! In fact, with the front Showa suspension adjustable for pre-load, you can choose between a plush ride or dial it all the way up to a stiff setting in case you want to ride on a race track, or you can adjust it according to your weight. A simple coin is all you need to adjust preload on the front forks. Setting up the rear monoshock is a tricky affair as you will have to remove the side panels.

jv7i7brg

(The front Show suspension is adjustable for preload. There are a total of 16 clicks between the softest and the hardest setting)

The front suspension is adjustable for preload, with a total of 16 clicks between the stiffest and the softest setup. This means that the front end feels better connected to the tarmac, offering you more confidence to tackle corners with gusto! With the suspension set up according to your weight, the handling on the bike goes up a few extra notches. Ride quality on bad roads is a little stiff, but not uncomfortable. But make sure that you have the exact settings on each fork, otherwise, the tyre wear will not be even and the bike may not be as stable.

lund9q58

(The 5-speed gearbox is slick but a 6th cog is missed if you are riding on the highway)

The 5-speed gearbox is quite slick and works well in the city, but if you want to keep doing triple digit speeds continuously, you will feel the need of a 6th gear, to keep the revs down and performance smoother. The front brake and clutch lever get three-step adjustability as well, with one being the lightest and three having the maximum bite.

Price & Verdict

9trq5l6g

(In our opinion, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the best sport-naked motorcycle in the segment

0 Comments

An ex-showroom price of ₹ 1.33 lakh and the amount of features and technology that TVS has packed in to the Apache RTR 200 4V, it is very impressive to say the least. Excellent value for money! The new Apache 200 caters to the urban enthusiast who wants a bit of race-inspired technology in his or her bike and be able to ride it day in day out, and have fun at that. In our opinion, the bike continues to be the best sport-naked option in the segment.

Specifications TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Sport Mode) TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Urban/Rain Mode)
Displacement 197.75 cc 197.75 cc
Max Power 20.54 bhp at 9,000 rpm 17 bhp at 7,800 rpm
Peak Torque 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm
Transmission 5-speed Manual Gearbox 5-speed Manual Gearbox
Maximum Speed 127 kmph 105 kmph

x
