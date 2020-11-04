New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 TVS Apache RTR 2004V; All You Need To Know

TVS Motor Company recently launched the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with a bunch of feature updates. The new bike is priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
The updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • It now gets riding modes, adjustable front suspension & adjustable levers
  • The engine and specifications stay the same as before

The festive season in India has always proven to be a great time to launch new vehicles. TVS Motor Company did not want to miss out on the festivities and has launched a new and updated model of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in India. Now, it is not a new-generation model or a facelift, but it does get a whole bunch of added features in addition to features like slipper-clutch, Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect system, Glide Through Technology (GTT+), LED headlight and a radial tyre at the rear. We tell you everything you need to know about the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the features it gets.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Updated With New Features; Launched In India At ₹ 1.31 Lakh

New Colour

The new updated Apache RTR 200 4V gets a new 'matte blue' colour, which is inspired by the TVS OMC race bike. The other two colours in which the bike will be sold are Gloss Black and Pearl White.

Riding Modes

d27e952k

(The Apache RTR 200 4V now get three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain)

While the new RTR 200 4V does not get a ride-by-wire throttle, it is offered with three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain. The engine is optimised according to the mode selected and offers different maps for sport and urban/rain mode. The power delivery will be the maximum in sport mode while it will be a little muted in the urban/rain mode. The top speed in the sport mode is 127 kmph while in the urban/rain mode, it is 105 kmph. TVS says that the 0-100 kmph sprint time takes 12.78 seconds. The different riding modes also have different ABS intervention levels. The rain mode has maximum ABS intervention while the sport mode has the least and the urban mode has ABS, which is optimised for a quick response. TVS says that there is an improvement of up to 5 per cent in fuel efficiency in the urban mode over sport mode.

Specifications Apache RTR 200 4V Sport Mode Apache RTR 200 4V Urban/Rain Mode
Displacement 197.75 cc 197.75 cc
Max Output 20.54 bhp at 9,000 rpm 17 bhp at 7,800 rpm
Peak Torque 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm
Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT
Maximum Speed 127 kmph 105 kmph

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

Adjustable Suspension and Levers

5mkjnirc

(The bike gets adjustable suspension along with adjustable levers)

The new Apache RTR 200 4V gets Showa suspension up front and a monoshock at the rear. The front can be adjusted for preload between a plush ride and firmer setup for track ride while the rear suspension is tuned for optimum track and road performance. The motorcycle also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers with three-step adjustment. The levers have been ergonomically designed on the basis the phalange of the middle finger and should prove to be comfortable for majority of riders. The brakes on the Apache RTR 200 4V have been re-tuned to offer better performance.

Engine Specifications

5knfvbpc

(The engine specifications on the motorcycle stay the same as before)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 comes with the same 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Pricing and Rivals

2578ohrg

(The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V  goes up against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Honda Hornet 2.0)

0 Comments

The new bike is priced at ₹ 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new and updated model is just ₹ 1,000 more than the standard model with dual-channel ABS. The single-channel ABS variant is priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh and does not get these updates. In terms of rivals, the TVS Apache RTR 2004V goes up against the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

