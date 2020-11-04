TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At ₹ 1.31 Lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain, along with an adjustable front suspension from Showa. All of these are segment-first features.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a new matte blue shade as well expand View Photos
The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a new matte blue shade as well

Highlights

  • The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now gets 3 riding modes - Urban, Rain & Sport
  • The Apache RTR 200 4V gets adjustable front suspension from Showa
  • The Apache RTR 200 4V also gets adjustable levers as part of the upgrade

TVS Motor Company has pulled the wraps of the updated Apache RTR 200 4V and this is the biggest upgrade it gets in recent times. Learning from the larger bikes in the brand's stable, the very capable TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 has been now equipped with multiple riding modes and an adjustable suspension. Both features are the first in the segment and are usually seen on bikes that cost twice as much. Bookings are now open for the new Apache RTR 200 4V, while prices start from ₹ 1.25 lakh for the single-channel ABS and ₹ 1.31 lakh for the dual-channel ABS (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) models.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Super-Moto ABS Launched

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a host of segment-first features. The bike now gets three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain. There's also a dedicated ride mode switch and can be switched on the fly. The bike has also been updated with an adjustable front suspension with the set-up upgraded to a premium Showa suspension with pre-load adjustment. Furthermore, the clutch and brake levers are now adjustable on the new Apache RTR 200 4V.

5knfvbpc

The 3 riding modes adjust the throttle response accordingly with power and torque figures down in Urban and Rain modes

Other features include fuel injection, slipper clutch, Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect system, Glide Through Technology (GTT+), LED headlamp and a rear radial tyre. The bike also gets a new matte blue paint scheme.

Newsbeep

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

0 Comments

There's no change to the engine and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 comes with the same 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.2 bhp at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. While the front suspension has seen an upgrade, the rear continues to get a monoshock unit. Disc brakes are offered at either end with single-channel and dual-channel options available.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh
Jawa Sales To Be Extended To Neighbouring Countries
Jawa Sales To Be Extended To Neighbouring Countries
Actor Aayush Sharma Gifts Himself A Land Rover Defender
Actor Aayush Sharma Gifts Himself A Land Rover Defender
Waymo Moved Its Self Driving Cars In San Francisco To Avoid Vandalism Due To Elections 
Waymo Moved Its Self Driving Cars In San Francisco To Avoid Vandalism Due To Elections 
F1: Why Did Haas Ask Alfa Romeo To Delay Its Driver Announcement? 
F1: Why Did Haas Ask Alfa Romeo To Delay Its Driver Announcement? 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.24 - 1.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
4,07411.5% / 3 yrs
Sports
Petrol
32 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:56
2019 BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Dec-19 03:31 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
04:30
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Jun-16 06:09 PM IST
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 High Performance Racing Tyres
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 High Performance Racing Tyres
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Race Tuned Slipper Clutch
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Race Tuned Slipper Clutch
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Abs Single Channel
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Abs Single Channel
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Abs Dual Channel
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Abs Dual Channel
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Info Switch
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Info Switch
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Connected
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Connected
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Split Seat
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Split Seat
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Cradle Chassis
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Cradle Chassis
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Engine
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Engine
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Graphics
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Graphics
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Headlights
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v Headlights
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities