TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Riding Modes & Adjustable Suspension; Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a new matte blue shade as well

TVS Motor Company has pulled the wraps of the updated Apache RTR 200 4V and this is the biggest upgrade it gets in recent times. Learning from the larger bikes in the brand's stable, the very capable TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 has been now equipped with multiple riding modes and an adjustable suspension. Both features are the first in the segment and are usually seen on bikes that cost twice as much. Bookings are now open for the new Apache RTR 200 4V, while prices start from ₹ 1.25 lakh for the single-channel ABS and ₹ 1.31 lakh for the dual-channel ABS (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) models.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a host of segment-first features. The bike now gets three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain. There's also a dedicated ride mode switch and can be switched on the fly. The bike has also been updated with an adjustable front suspension with the set-up upgraded to a premium Showa suspension with pre-load adjustment. Furthermore, the clutch and brake levers are now adjustable on the new Apache RTR 200 4V.

The 3 riding modes adjust the throttle response accordingly with power and torque figures down in Urban and Rain modes

Other features include fuel injection, slipper clutch, Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect system, Glide Through Technology (GTT+), LED headlamp and a rear radial tyre. The bike also gets a new matte blue paint scheme.

There's no change to the engine and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 comes with the same 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.2 bhp at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. While the front suspension has seen an upgrade, the rear continues to get a monoshock unit. Disc brakes are offered at either end with single-channel and dual-channel options available.

