TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865

TVS Motor Company launched the NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition in India at a price of ₹ 77,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is around ₹ 3,000 more expensive than the top-spec race edition of the scooter. The TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition will be offered in three colour options which are - Combat Blue, Invincible Red and Stealth Black, inspired by Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther, respectively. These super heroes are part of Marvel's Avengers' ensemble and TVS associated with Disney India for launching superhero inspired special edition models of the NTorq 125.

(The Combat Blue colour scheme of the NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition is inspired by Captain America)

TVS says that the SuperSquad edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel super hero through the product design. The Combat Blue edition gets a colour combination of blue, white and red, which are the colours associated with Captain America. The front end of the scooter gets the famous shield motif along with the number '41', which represents the year (1941) when Marvel Comics introduced Captain America's character for the first time.

(All TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad scooters feature decals and colour combinations inspired by Marvel super heroes)

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are excited to launch the TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers. With this association, our common Gen Z consumers can 'Play Smart. Play Epic'. We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination. The initial feedback has been nothing short of epic. We are sure that this too will be a blockbuster!"

(The Stealth Black edition of the NTorq 125 is inspired by the character of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Similarly, the Stealth Black edition gets a lovely colour combination of black and purple inspired by the Black Panther. The scooter also sports elements from Black Panther' suit and the 'Wakanda Forever' badge at the rear as well. Plus the scooter also gets the number '66' stickered up front, which is a throwback to the year 1966, when the character of Black Panther was introduced for the first time.

(The Invincible Red colour scheme is inspired by the Iron Man)

And lastly, the TVS NTorq 125 is also available in Invincible Red option, inspired one of the most popular super heroes ever, the Iron Man! The scooter gets red and gold decals, similar to Iron Man's suit along with his helmet embossed on the leg shield and the number '63' on the front fender, which is the year when Iron Man was introduced by Marvel. You also see the arc reactor on the side panels along with 'Mark XXIX' badging, which is a nod to Iron Man's 29th suit, the Fiddler.

Apart from the new colour options, the NTorq 125 continues to get the same features and engine specifications as before. It gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output is 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit.

