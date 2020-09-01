New Cars and Bikes in India
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 500

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the TVS NTorq 125 scooter range by Rs. 500. This is the second price hike for the scooter, with the first hike coming in June 2020.

Published:
The prices for the BS6 TVS NTorq start at Rs. 68,385 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Prices for the BS6 TVS NTorq 125 now start at Rs. 68,385 (ex-Delhi)
  • This is the third price hike for the NTorq 125 since its BS6 model launch
  • All features and specifications on the scooter stay the same

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices for all variants of the TVS NTorq 125 by ₹ 500. The company launched the BS6 version of the NTorq 125 in March 2020 and this is the third price hike for the scooter since then. In June 2020, TVS had increased the prices of the NTorq 125 range by ₹ 910 while in August 2020 the scooter had a price hike of ₹ 1,000 again. Currently, the drum brake version of the TVS NTorq 125 is priced at ₹ 68,385 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 72,385. Lastly, the Race Edition model of the NTorq is priced at ₹ 74,865. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

TVS Ntorq 125

66,885 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125 Price

98us548

(TVS launched the Race Edition variant of the NTorq 125 scooter in a new black and yellow colour scheme)

TVS Ntorq 125 Variants New Prices (ex-showroom, DelhI)
Drum Brake ₹ 68,385
Disc Brake ₹ 72,385
Race Edition ₹ 74,865

The BS6 NTorq gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The other update is that the fuel tank capacity goes up to 5.8-litres from 5 litres. Thanks to BS6 compliance, the scooter now weighs 1.9 kg heavier than the outgoing model and has a total kerb weight of 118 kg.

3vtg5pi

(The BS6 TVS NTorq 125 was launched in March 2020)

0 Comments

In August 2020, TVS introduced a new colour scheme for the NTorq 125 Race Edition, which is yellow and black. The yellow and black colour combination actually includes matte black, metallic black and metallic yellow. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is also available in red and black. TVS has sold over five lakh units of the NTorq 125 till date.

